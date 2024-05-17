Elizabeth Sauce’s Newly Released "Jonas and the Wuzzelroo" is an Enchanting Tale of Imagination and Adventure
“Jonas and the Wuzzelroo” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elizabeth Sauce is a delightful children's book that follows the imaginative journey of two ordinary brothers, Jonas and Big Brother, as they embark on an adventure to capture a mysterious creature known as the Wuzzelroo. Through whimsical storytelling and vivid illustrations, Sauce captures the magic of childhood imagination and the bond between siblings.
Superior, NE, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Jonas and the Wuzzelroo”: a heartwarming tale of adventure and family connection. “Jonas and the Wuzzelroo” is the creation of published author, Elizabeth Sauce, who, after spending the majority of her life in central California, is now retired and lives in the Midwest with her husband, Randy. They love camping, traveling, and spending time with family. She is the youngest of four, born to hardworking parents who instilled in their children that hard work, honesty, integrity, and strong family values were the rule rather than the exception. The inspiration for this, her first published work, comes from her grandchildren who are forever changing the way she thinks about the world.
Sauce shares, “This story is about two ordinary little boys. Jonas is four years old with a very vivid imagination. Big brother is seven and very wise if you ask Jonas. In fact, as this story unfolds, Jonas is certain Big Brother knows just about everything!
“On one particular day, Jonas watched Big Brother playing in the backyard. He was amazed when he heard Big Brother saying crazy words and doing all kinds of strange things. Jonas could only imagine what would make Big Brother act that way, and when Big Brother told him that he had been chasing a Wuzzelroo, Jonas couldn’t believe his ears.
“A Wuzzelroo! He had never heard of such a thing, much less seen one! But with Big Brother’s encouragement and Jonas’s imagination, he would soon learn just what a Wuzzelroo was!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Sauce’s new book is a delightful addition to any children's library, offering a timeless tale of adventure and discovery. With its captivating storyline and vibrant illustrations, “Jonas and the Wuzzelroo” is sure to capture the hearts of readers young and old alike.
Consumers can purchase “Jonas and the Wuzzelroo” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jonas and the Wuzzelroo,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sauce shares, “This story is about two ordinary little boys. Jonas is four years old with a very vivid imagination. Big brother is seven and very wise if you ask Jonas. In fact, as this story unfolds, Jonas is certain Big Brother knows just about everything!
“On one particular day, Jonas watched Big Brother playing in the backyard. He was amazed when he heard Big Brother saying crazy words and doing all kinds of strange things. Jonas could only imagine what would make Big Brother act that way, and when Big Brother told him that he had been chasing a Wuzzelroo, Jonas couldn’t believe his ears.
“A Wuzzelroo! He had never heard of such a thing, much less seen one! But with Big Brother’s encouragement and Jonas’s imagination, he would soon learn just what a Wuzzelroo was!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Sauce’s new book is a delightful addition to any children's library, offering a timeless tale of adventure and discovery. With its captivating storyline and vibrant illustrations, “Jonas and the Wuzzelroo” is sure to capture the hearts of readers young and old alike.
Consumers can purchase “Jonas and the Wuzzelroo” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jonas and the Wuzzelroo,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories