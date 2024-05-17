Daniel Yanity’s Newly Released "Peanie Meets the Knobbie Nutties" is a Whimsical Adventure Into Friendship and Acceptance

“Peanie Meets the Knobbie Nutties” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel Yanity is a delightful tale that introduces readers to a charming world of adventure, friendship, and acceptance. Through lovable characters and imaginative storytelling, Yanity invites readers of all ages to join Peanie and the Knobbie Nutties on their journey of discovery and camaraderie.