Daniel Yanity’s Newly Released "Peanie Meets the Knobbie Nutties" is a Whimsical Adventure Into Friendship and Acceptance
“Peanie Meets the Knobbie Nutties” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel Yanity is a delightful tale that introduces readers to a charming world of adventure, friendship, and acceptance. Through lovable characters and imaginative storytelling, Yanity invites readers of all ages to join Peanie and the Knobbie Nutties on their journey of discovery and camaraderie.
Port View, PA, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Peanie Meets the Knobbie Nutties”: a heartwarming story of friendship and exploration. “Peanie Meets the Knobbie Nutties” is the creation of published author, Daniel Yanity, who grew up in Pennsylvania and was blessed with a loving family and five brothers. He went to the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics. At twenty, Daniel moved to Florida and worked at a turbine engine experimental test facility for four years. From there, he spent more than thirty years working as an aeronautical technician for a major airline. He loved playing sports, racing anything, and traveling. Rebuilding cars and motorcycles and refurbishing houses are his norm. Daniel always tries new things, and here he goes again. His children inspired him to create these funny little characters and to write and illustrate this book. Daniel hopes you enjoy it. God bless.
Yanity shares, “By creating a storybook series, we can create a wonderland of adventure and mystery. Exploring the different parts of the world and their cultures as our little friends look to find their new home. In the first book, we are introduced to Peanie, a cute little ground inhabitant who loses his way home in a storm and ends up on an unusual island with the funny little tree nutties, Knobbie Nutties to be exact. Here, along with Peanie, we’ll meet the nine main tiny little tree flutterers and how they adopt Peanie into their family.
“We also will notice that the special trees called the Knobbie Trees where the Knobbie Nutties build their homes in are sick. The next book will show how Peanie helps them temporarily live on the ground until they can find a new home. The series of books to follow will be the adventures where the small group set off to find where Peanie is from and get him back home safely while at the same time looking for a new home for themselves.
“Along with the thrill of adventure, we can instill values and teach our children a lesson by the end of each book. I will illustrate that being different is a good thing. That we can each learn from our differences in a positive way. Children need positive reinforcements in their lives from an early age.
“These are cute, fun little characters with a whole new world to explore. I feel a child will embrace these lovable little Knobbie Nutties and enjoy their adventures together.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel Yanity’s new book is the first installment in an exciting new series that promises to captivate readers with its charming characters and engaging storytelling. With its blend of adventure, humor, and heartfelt moments, this book is sure to delight readers of all ages.
Consumers can purchase “Peanie Meets the Knobbie Nutties” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Peanie Meets the Knobbie Nutties,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
