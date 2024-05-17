Jeanette Humphrey’s Newly Released "The Seed in My Nutshell" is an Inspiring Testament to the Power and Comfort of a Resounding Sense of Faith

“The Seed in My Nutshell” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeanette Humphrey is a poignant reflection on life's trials and the unwavering strength found in faith. Through personal anecdotes and heartfelt insights, Humphrey offers readers a glimpse into the transformative power of trusting in God, even in the darkest of times.