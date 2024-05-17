Nancy N. Needy’s Newly Released "Losing My Husbands: One Woman’s Experience with Grief" Offers Insightful Guidance Through the Depths of Loss
“Losing My Husbands: One Woman’s Experience with Grief” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy N. Needy provides a heartfelt account of navigating grief after the loss of two husbands, offering solace, understanding, and hope to those experiencing similar challenges.
Spartanburg, SC, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Losing My Husbands: One Woman’s Experience with Grief”: an intimate exploration of the profound impact of grief. “Losing My Husbands: One Woman’s Experience with Grief” is the creation of published author, Nancy N. Needy, who holds a master’s degree in social work from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and a master’s degree in the arts of teaching from Converse College, Spartanburg, South Carolina. She facilitates a monthly widow/widower group in her church and is often invited to be a guest speaker about death and grief. She has two adult children and two grandchildren.
Needy shares, “After the death of two husbands, forty years apart, the author details the personal grief she experienced following these life-altering events. Even though they occurred at different stages of her life, the overwhelming and devastating losses were the same. The book defines the struggles that she faced as she grieved; her attempts to overcome, or at least manage, the grief; how humor can be useful to help move past the pain of such a horrific loss; and her struggles to make a life for herself without her spouse.
“Even though the primary focus of this book is to offer support, understanding, and hope to those who have lost their spouse, this book can also be helpful to those who are grieving any type of loss. In addition, this book can be a valuable resource for all married couples in preparation for surviving this unavoidable journey. And finally, it provides valuable insights to those having to watch another who is grieving.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy N. Needy’s new book serves as a beacon of comfort and guidance for those journeying through the complexities of loss and mourning.
Consumers can purchase “Losing My Husbands: One Woman’s Experience with Grief” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Losing My Husbands: One Woman’s Experience with Grief,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Needy shares, “After the death of two husbands, forty years apart, the author details the personal grief she experienced following these life-altering events. Even though they occurred at different stages of her life, the overwhelming and devastating losses were the same. The book defines the struggles that she faced as she grieved; her attempts to overcome, or at least manage, the grief; how humor can be useful to help move past the pain of such a horrific loss; and her struggles to make a life for herself without her spouse.
“Even though the primary focus of this book is to offer support, understanding, and hope to those who have lost their spouse, this book can also be helpful to those who are grieving any type of loss. In addition, this book can be a valuable resource for all married couples in preparation for surviving this unavoidable journey. And finally, it provides valuable insights to those having to watch another who is grieving.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy N. Needy’s new book serves as a beacon of comfort and guidance for those journeying through the complexities of loss and mourning.
Consumers can purchase “Losing My Husbands: One Woman’s Experience with Grief” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Losing My Husbands: One Woman’s Experience with Grief,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories