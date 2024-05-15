Pay It Forward Initiative Revives Abandoned Pool, Restores Hope for Special Olympics Athlete Amidst Pool Industry Challenges
In the wake of challenging times for the pool industry, a beacon of hope shines through as a local business, Island Way Pools, unites to revitalize an abandoned pool for a Special Olympics athlete.
Clearwater, FL, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In the wake of challenging times for the pool industry, a beacon of hope shines through as a local business, Island Way Pools, unites to revitalize an abandoned pool at Kathleen's family home, providing much-needed joy and respite for her family, including her son Michael, a Special Olympics athlete.
The pool, once a source of cherished memories for Kathleen and her family, had fallen into disrepair over the years. However, with Michael's deep love for swimming and the transformative power it brings to his life, the need to restore the pool touched the hearts of Island Way.
In an inspiring demonstration of solidarity, Spearheaded by Island Way Pools the Pay it Forward initiative was launched and buoyed by the generous contribution of pavers from Milestone, the project symbolizes resilience and compassion in the face of adversity.
"The challenges facing the pool industry have been significant, but through collective action from our team, we've turned a symbol of neglect into a beacon of hope," remarked Justin Hidalgo, Owner at Island Way Pools. "This initiative not only restores a beloved pool but also uplifts the spirits of a family and honors the indomitable spirit of individuals like Michael."
The rejuvenated pool not only serves as a source of joy and recreation for Michael but also provides Kathleen with a space to reconnect with her childhood and host gatherings with family and friends.
Members of the press are invited to witness this remarkable transformation firsthand and capture the heartwarming story of community solidarity in action. Interviews with Kathleen, Michael, and representatives from the participating businesses will be available on-site.
Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Time: 11am
Location: 7 Jeff Rd., Largo, FL
For media inquiries and interview requests, please contact:
Thomas Smith
Marketing Coordinator at Island Way Pools
(727) 488-2047 | info@islandwaypools.net
Join us as a couple local businesses come together to celebrate the power of compassion and collaboration in making a meaningful difference in the lives of people in the community.
Thomas Smith
727-488-2047
islandwaypools.net
