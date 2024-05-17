M.A. Groves’s Newly Released "Proverbs for the Single Parent" is a Compassionate Source of Encouragement for Those Navigating Single Parenthood

“Proverbs for the Single Parent” from Christian Faith Publishing author M.A. Groves is a sympathetic and insightful resource designed to support single parents on their journey through parenthood. Drawing from personal experience and biblical wisdom, Groves offers practical advice, heartfelt prayers, and meaningful reflections to empower single parents in facing the unique challenges of raising children alone.