M.A. Groves’s Newly Released "Proverbs for the Single Parent" is a Compassionate Source of Encouragement for Those Navigating Single Parenthood
“Proverbs for the Single Parent” from Christian Faith Publishing author M.A. Groves is a sympathetic and insightful resource designed to support single parents on their journey through parenthood. Drawing from personal experience and biblical wisdom, Groves offers practical advice, heartfelt prayers, and meaningful reflections to empower single parents in facing the unique challenges of raising children alone.
Harleysville, PA, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Proverbs for the Single Parent”: a lifeline of wisdom and encouragement for single parents navigating the complexities of parenthood without a partner. “Proverbs for the Single Parent” is the creation of published author, M.A. Groves, who has been a Christian single mom and now a grandma for over three decades. She majored in psychology and Christian counseling at Liberty University, where the issues of single parenting really started making sense to her in her own life, within the church, and beyond. After graduating from two missionary schools and being sent throughout the United States and abroad, Mary was able to see firsthand how being a single parent is a worldwide issue that is rarely addressed.
Groves shares, “As a single parent, do you ever feel like you’re just winging it until your child turns eighteen, and then it will be all over?
“Often, single parents have nowhere to turn for advice on day-to-day issues because many live in semi-isolation or are hidden within society, even in the church. Proverbs for the Single Parent uses the book of Proverbs from the Bible written by King Solomon, who was known at the time to be the wisest person on the planet. According to Webster’s Dictionary, a proverb is a truth based on common sense and experience. There is so little out there that addresses the true, deeper issues of life like Proverbs does.
“This devotion will help the reader with so many questions, struggles, and the pain of single parenting. It includes insight and prayers from the author, who has lived it out for over 30 years.
“This is not your average devotional because it is not meant to be read on a schedule or even in order because most parents with young children are much too stretched and busy for that. Each page, written as a letter just for you, has an adjoining page for journaling your responses.
“Whether you’re a single mom, dad, or even grandparent, or know someone who is with strong faith or no faith at all this book has many useful insights and nuggets handpicked just for you; The Single Parent.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M.A. Groves’s new book is more than just a devotional; it is a companion for single parents seeking wisdom and strength in their role as nurturers, providers, and mentors. With its flexible format and heartfelt messages, this book is designed to meet the needs of busy parents who may feel isolated or overwhelmed by the demands of raising children on their own.
Consumers can purchase “Proverbs for the Single Parent” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Proverbs for the Single Parent,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
