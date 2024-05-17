Chong Ho Kim’s Newly Released "My Lord, Ebenezer & Way Maker: Part 1" Illuminates the Path to Miraculous Faith
“My Lord, Ebenezer & Way Maker: Part 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chong Ho Kim delves into the transformative power of faith and the pursuit of miracles in everyday life. Kim offers a profound exploration of the Christian faith as a tangible force for miracles and divine intervention.
Antelope, CA, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Lord, Ebenezer & Way Maker: Part 1”: a compelling and personal examination of spiritual destiny. “My Lord, Ebenezer & Way Maker: Part 1” is the creation of published author, Chong Ho Kim, a native of Korea who immigrated to the United States in 1987. Now a resident of Sacramento, Kim left the transport industry and now owns his own business. Kim is a proud husband and father.
Kim shares, “Our Christian faith is not a philosophy, an academic discipline, or anything theoretical or abstract. It is a religion of miracles that must be obtained and applied concretely and practically in our real lives. Living eternal life in heaven and wishing for things we cannot do on earth are all living a life hoping for miracles, but most Christians today do not believe in miracles.
“God led his chosen people through forty years in the wilderness, shielding them from the scorching sun by day with a pillar of cloud and from the cold by night with a pillar of fire (Ebenezer). The motive for writing this book is to rediscover in our lives the pillar of fire and cloud of the Lord God Almighty, who has led and protected his chosen people without change for forty years in the wilderness (Waymaker). It is my prayer that through this book, you will encounter God the Holy Spirit, who is alive and active, and that you will find meaning for your life in this dark and chaotic world and that you will recover your lost dreams.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chong Ho Kim’s new book serves as a beacon of hope and encouragement for those navigating the complexities of faith in a chaotic world.
