Chong Ho Kim’s Newly Released "My Lord, Ebenezer & Way Maker: Part 1" Illuminates the Path to Miraculous Faith

“My Lord, Ebenezer & Way Maker: Part 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chong Ho Kim delves into the transformative power of faith and the pursuit of miracles in everyday life. Kim offers a profound exploration of the Christian faith as a tangible force for miracles and divine intervention.