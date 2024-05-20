JG Cosgrove and DG Trujillo’s Newly Released "Pandora’s Space Tales" Embarks on Galactic Adventures Through Feline Eyes
“Pandora’s Space Tales” from Christian Faith Publishing authors JG Cosgrove and DG Trujillo invites readers on a thrilling journey across the cosmos, seen uniquely through the perspective of a feline crew member.
Sacramento, CA, May 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Pandora’s Space Tales,” a whimsical and adventurous exploration of the galaxy, is the creation of published authors, JG Cosgrove and DG Trujillo.
Cosgrove and Trujillo share, “'Pandora’s Space Tales' is a space opera seen through the eyes of a cat. After she is adopted, Pandora becomes part of a crew that ships cargo all over the galaxy along with meeting extraterrestrials, other earth animals, and learning the different cultures of other species. With each adventure, she realizes that she is more than just a ship’s mascot, but an actual member of the crew. As Pandora unfolds the ball of yarn that is her tale, what would you do if a creature questioned its existence to you?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, JG Cosgrove and DG Trujillo’s new book promises an imaginative and entertaining escape into the cosmos.
Consumers can purchase “Pandora’s Space Tales” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pandora’s Space Tales,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith Publishing
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
