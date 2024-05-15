Orange County Faces Mental Health Issues: My Psychiatrist Opens New Office in Lake Nona During Mental Health Awareness Month
Orlando, FL, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About 60% of Orange County residents don’t currently have adequate access to mental health services (Pedersen). In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, My Psychiatrist is addressing this mental health crisis in Central Florida by opening a new office at 9685 Lake Nona Village Place, Suite 103, Orlando, Florida 32827. This clinic aims to provide much-needed alternatives to crowded emergency rooms and jails, offering support and guidance to those in need before a crisis occurs.
To celebrate the new office's opening and raise awareness about mental health, My Psychiatrist will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 16, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm. Confirmed attendees available for on-camera interviews include:
Orange County Commissioner Maribel Cordero, a marriage and family counselor, will address the importance of maintaining good mental health and seeking help when needed.
Dr. Robert Navy Rob Ronsck, a long-time mental health advocate and former submarine commander, will share insights on fostering a positive culture in the workplace.
Representatives from the Orlando Police Department, including Corporal David Evangelista, and from the Community Response Team LaTashia C. Stephens, a Mental Health Intervention Manager, will educate attendees on how they respond to crises and the available resources to prevent such situations.
AdventHealth Lake Nona representatives, including Kristine Ford, Senior Nurse Manager at the Emergency Room.
Dr Peter Ventre, CEO and Co-Founder of My Psychiatrist.
By bringing mental health conversations to the forefront and providing accessible resources, My Psychiatrist aims to end the stigma surrounding mental illness and ensure that Central Florida residents know where to turn in times of need.
Join My Psychiatrist during Mental Health Awareness Month in addressing the growing mental health crisis and ensuring that those in need have access to support and resources. Remember, it's okay to seek help before a crisis occurs.
Sources: Pedersen, Joe Mario. “Orange County has a mental health problem. Here's what authorities plan to do.” Health News Florida, 9 June 2023, https://health.wusf.usf.edu/health-news-florida/2023-06-09/orange-county-has-a-mental-health-problem-heres-what-authorities-plans-to-do. Accessed 10 May 2024.
Contact
Alex Areces
(407) 574-3522
https://mypsychiatrist.com/
