Linda Price’s Newly Released "God’s Power of Decision Belongs to Us: Whatever You Decide Will Come to Pass" is an Insightful Guide to Trusting in God
“God’s Power of Decision Belongs to Us: Whatever You Decide Will Come to Pass” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Price is profound exploration of the divine authority bestowed upon us, compelling readers to embrace the responsibility that comes with the power of decision-making and illustrating how aligning our choices with faith can lead to transformative outcomes in our lives.
Waldorf, MD, May 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Power of Decision Belongs to Us: Whatever You Decide Will Come to Pass”: an empowering discussion of a key facet of faith. “God’s Power of Decision Belongs to Us: Whatever You Decide Will Come to Pass” is the creation of published author, Linda Price.
Price shares, “You make decisions every day, and it is truly one of the most essential elements in your daily life.
“More importantly, as a believer, your future success in manifesting the promises of God in your life is rooted and grounded in your resolve to seek God and His Word in your decision-making.
“You see, it is vitally important to know and to understand that God has empowered you for decision-making. That power—His power—is inside of you! While the enemy has tried to take this liberty and gift away from you, you only have to seek God to make a decision based on the Word of God! With godly decisions based on the Word of God and a made-up mind, there is absolutely nothing— including the enemy—that can stop your decisions from coming to pass!
“But the enemy uses weapons of confusion, doubt, fear, and unbelief to flood your mind to stop or hinder you from making a decision based on the Word of God. God wants you to understand and believe this; His Word is true, and it never changes. He always gives everyday answers to your everyday questions! You have a position in Christ, through a relationship with Him, where the word of the Lord dwelling on the inside of you eliminates all confusion, doubt, fear, and unbelief in your life.
“As you read God’s Power of Decision Belongs to Us, start today and make the decision to take this journey with me to have this incredible, remarkable level of intimacy with God and to trust Him at the point of complete transparency and obedience.
“This decision, second only to your decision to accept Christ as Lord and Savior, is where revelation knowledge in His word allots you a revolutionary understanding of the power of a decision. This process empowers you to experience as well as manifest Christ on the earth.
“As you read God’s Power of Decision Belongs to Us, don’t allow anything to take your mind captive! Keep your mind stayed on Him, and do not give permission to the enemy to cause distractions as you read this book.
“Seek God as you believe that He has and will do awesome things! Just keep your mind dedicated to Him, and you will see the manifestations of the awesomeness of your God as He adds His power to your decision-making.
“A heart of commitment to move forward, a made-up mind not to turn back, and the Word of God as a guide is all that is needed to experience the manifestation of God’s glory in your life. Go ahead and launch an unchangeable resolve that impacts not only your life but the entire world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Price’s new book serves as a beacon of spiritual guidance, offering readers profound insights into the significance of their decisions and their connection to the divine.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Power of Decision Belongs to Us: Whatever You Decide Will Come to Pass” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Power of Decision Belongs to Us: Whatever You Decide Will Come to Pass,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
