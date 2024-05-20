Deborah Rowe Johnson’s Newly Released "The Lost Boy" is a Heartfelt Tale of Hope and Friendship
“The Lost Boy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deborah Rowe Johnson captivates readers with its poignant exploration of loneliness, change, and the transformative power of friendship. Through the eyes of young protagonist Frank, readers embark on a journey of self-discovery and resilience in the face of adversity.
Temple, TX, May 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Lost Boy”: a touching narrative that follows Frank, a young boy grappling with the challenges of moving to a new city and starting a new school. “The Lost Boy” is the creation of published author, Deborah Rowe Johnson, a graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science in exercise physiology and health. Deborah has been a certified teacher, and wellness coach for twenty-seven years. Teaching has provided many positive experiences and assisted Deborah in her journey of writing and illustrating. She is married to Toby Johnson and lives in Temple, Texas.
Johnson shares, “This story is about a young boy named Frank, the Lost Boy. He is looking for a friend. Frank seems to have a dark cloud around him, and his hope is dim as he prepares to move into a new city. Entering the third grade as the new kid has sparked his fear. He simply longs to meet a friend. This story reveals the difficulty of change, but the pages unravel a miracle awaiting him. Frank’s new journey forces him to confront new challenges, and as he does, what once seemed hopeless is now hopeful, happy, and adventurous.
“This book is based on a true story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Rowe Johnson’s new book is a testament to the author’s talent for storytelling and her ability to evoke empathy and compassion in readers of all ages. As Frank navigates the complexities of his new environment, readers are reminded of the importance of courage, perseverance, and the enduring bonds of friendship.
Consumers can purchase “The Lost Boy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Lost Boy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
