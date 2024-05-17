A. B. Bishop’s New Book, "Discovery in Sunshine," Follows One Woman’s Arduous Drive Across a Post-Apocalyptic America in Order to Test a New Energy Storing Technology
Aurora, CO, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author A. B. Bishop, who currently resides in Colorado, has completed her most recent book, “Discovery in Sunshine”: a gripping tale set in a post-apocalyptic America that follows a young woman who begins a treacherous journey driving across the country to test new energy technology that her family designed to drastically improve the lives of those who survived.
Raised on a farm in Texas, author A. B. Bishop loves the outdoors, has many pets, and believes in seeing life through the facts of science, always respecting nature. The author believes in honorable people who take care of loved ones, the environment, and those who work the land and care for water and wildlife. Bishop holds dear a strong belief in God, country, and freedom, and seeks truth through learning from many sources, both good and bad.
“What did Beth volunteer to do?” writes Bishop. “She was about to drive a semi-tractor-trailer rig across the country. But there were no maps, no diesel, no communication, and no truck stops.
“‘Discovery in Sunshine’ is a story set in a period of post-apocalyptic recovery from volcanoes, floods, fires, and loss of cities and lives within western North America. Her family had developed a better way to collect, store, and save solar power to effectively run heavy transport trucks. Their company needed to prove the effectiveness of this development by doing a test-drive across parts of the country without other fuels. They installed their technology on a truck and trailer that would carry food and medicine. They convinced groups engaged in the transportation industry to support this test.
“The test would be a trial run from Canada to Mexico by women and men in a semi-tractor-trailer rig mapping roads and finding what cities and peoples had survived. They were without knowledge of what they might encounter and how well this technology would serve them over a month’s time. This travel route was without communication, a power grid, or seaports to supply goods. They had hope, grit, and determination. Beth will start on this journey with a physician who wants to find her family. What will they find? What impact can they make?”
Published by Fulton Books, A. B. Bishop’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Beth’s journey, discovering the dangerous world that America has become through her own eyes. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Bishop weaves a stunningly human and thought-provoking addition to the post-apocalypse genre that will keep the pages turning, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Discovery in Sunshine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
