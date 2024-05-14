1 Exam Prep Steps Up to Support Contractor Campus Students
1 Exam Prep Offers Free Course Materials to Displaced Contractor Campus Students
Sunrise, FL, May 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- 1 Exam Prep, a leader in contractor license test preparation for the Southeastern United States, is proud to announce a new initiative to support students affected by the recent closure of Contractor Campus. As part of this program, 1 Exam Prep is offering free online course materials to these students, ensuring their education and career progress are not disrupted.
Upon learning of the closure of Contractor Campus, leaving students without access to vital study materials, 1 Exam Prep swiftly responded to the call to action initiated on May 9, 2024 by Fort Myers Fox 4’s Anvar Ruziev. Our immediate priority was to provide assistance to affected students, ensuring an uninterrupted journey towards obtaining their licenses.
For all former Contractor Campus students, reach out to sales@1examprep.com or call 877-775-9400 for immediate assistance.
“1 Exam Prep takes pride in being a member of the contractor community and cares deeply about the outcomes of all students. The success of the industry creates opportunities for everyone,” said Evan Levine, Chief Executive Officer. “We are the most efficient and effective exam preparation school in the industry.”
Noah Davis, President, emphasized the company's commitment to student success, stating, “At 1 Exam Prep, we provide all the tools necessary to succeed on your schedule, not ours. We guide you through the journey of completing your licensing requirements and offer additional services such as setting up insurance and completing your licensing application.”
Andrew Gertz, Operations Manager, added, “We take pride in the success of our current, former, and future students. We want you to pass your exam the first time and in the most efficient way. Our comprehensive, easy-to-use exam preparation techniques are unmatched in the industry.”
If you need immediate assistance, please contact our team, and we will promptly set you up with all the materials you need for your current coursework and future requirements.
Andrew Gertz
877-775-9400
www.1examprep.com
