World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Acquires The Kiss for North American Release
Los Angeles, CA, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (WWMPC) has acquired the exclusive US/Canadian distribution rights to The Kiss, the multi-award winning Danish feature film directed by Bille August, it is announced by Paul D. Hancock, CEO of WWMPC. A poignant, intense romantic drama, The Kiss is the latest work by August, the acclaimed filmmaker whose Pelle the Conqueror starring Max Von Sydow won the Academy Award, Palme d’Or and Golden Globe, and whose international successes also include The House of the Spirits starring Jeremy Irons, Meryl Streep and Glenn Close and Les Miserables starring Liam Neeson and Uma Therman.
Originally released last year in Europe, The Kiss illuminates what August describes as “the complex emotions that people encounter when faced with difficult circumstances, such as a romantic relationship with a disabled person who does not wish to be defined solely by their disability.”
WWMPC management is considering different release dates for The Kiss which stars accomplished Danish actors Clara Rosager, Esben Smed, and Lars Mikkelsen who starred in the most recent Star Wars installment Ahsoka. The cast gives a tour de force performance in this evocative and touching period drama.
In The Kiss, Rosager plays Edith, a wealthy baron’s daughter who is paralyzed from the waist down due to an accident. She faces a chance at love with Anton who is played by Smed. Anton, a military lieutenant, questions whether his feelings for her are true or only pity. He is also conflicted by fears that the relationship may affect his prestigious future military career.
“We’re honored to bring this memorable work by such a distinguished filmmaker to American audiences to enjoy and add it to our long list of celebrated film releases,” stated Hancock.
WWMPC will be partnering with Juno Films of New York to extend the film’s theatrical footprint with select arthouse theaters and the digital distribution of the film across multiple platforms. Juno specializes in custom distribution strategies, targeting audiences that have a unique appreciation for films like The Kiss. Recent Juno releases include Lasse Hallstrom’s Hilma and the upcoming Sundance audience award winner for Best Dramatic Feature, Girls will be Girls.
The Kiss has garnered a wide variety of awards and accolades from critics around the world including the Audience Award at The Robert Awards in Denmark, The Grand Prix at The Warsaw International Film Festival in Poland, Best Director at the Barcelona Film Festival in Spain, Official Selection at the Goteborg Film Festival in Sweden, Official Selection at the European Film Festival Lebanon, Official Selection at the Film by the Sea International Film Festival in the Netherlands, and Official Selection at the Bari International Film Festival in Italy.
Founded in 1977, World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (www.wwmpc.com) is a diversified company with shareholders throughout the world, primarily involved in the development, financing, production and distribution of feature films, documentaries, short subjects, industrials and television productions. World Wide’s industry Executives and Board Members have produced, distributed and consulted on a wide variety of film and television projects, earning Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, and numerous honors from international film festivals.
Media Contact:
Alyssa Beltran
wwmpc@wwmpc.com
(714)960-7264
Founded in 1977, World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (www.wwmpc.com) is a diversified company with shareholders throughout the world, primarily involved in the development, financing, production and distribution of feature films, documentaries, short subjects, industrials and television productions. World Wide’s industry Executives and Board Members have produced, distributed and consulted on a wide variety of film and television projects, earning Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, and numerous honors from international film festivals.
