File Encryption Software Xecrets Ez Released
Today, Axantum Software AB is proud to announce the release of Xecrets Ez, an advanced file encryption software designed to ensure the highest level of security and privacy for users' sensitive data. This powerful tool is now available to the general public, offering seamless compatibility with the well-known AxCrypt software and enhanced features that cater to the modern, multi-platform world.
Stockholm, Sweden, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Xecrets Ez has been meticulously developed by the original author of AxCrypt, and based on the original code it's 100% compatible with AxCrypt. This, ensures that users can easily transition between the two platforms. Whether you are a long-time AxCrypt user or new to file encryption, Xecrets Ez guarantees a smooth and effortless experience, allowing you to encrypt and decrypt files with complete confidence and exceptional ease of use.
Understanding the diverse needs of today's users, Xecrets Ez has been designed to operate seamlessly across multiple operating systems, including Windows, Linux, and macOS. This cross-platform capability ensures that users can securely access their encrypted files from any device, at any time, without compromising on security or usability.
To cater to a global audience, Xecrets Ez supports six languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian and Swedish. This extensive language support ensures that users from around the world can use the software in their preferred language, making file encryption more accessible and convenient for everyone.
Security is at the heart of Xecrets Ez. Utilizing the latest technology, Xecrets Ez provides unparalleled protection for your confidential information. Whether you are securing personal documents, business files, or any other sensitive data, Xecrets Ez ensures that your information remains private and protected from prying eyes.
Despite its advanced capabilities, Xecrets Ez remains incredibly user-friendly. The software features an intuitive interface that makes file encryption accessible to everyone, regardless of technical expertise. With no setup required and easy-to-use functions, Xecrets Ez allows users to secure their files quickly and efficiently.
Xecrets Ez is available now for download on the official Xecrets website https://www.axantum.com/ . Users can choose a free version with basic encryption and decryption capabilities, or a low cost premium subscription at €15/year to gain access to advanced features such as automatic re-encryption and bulk operations. With its combination of compatibility, portability, and robust security, Xecrets Ez is set to become the go-to solution for individuals seeking reliable file encryption.
Svante Seleborg, CEO and CTO of Axantum Software AB, remarked, "The release of Xecrets Ez marks the start of a new chapter in file encryption. We are thrilled to support this launch, especially as Axantum also releases a fully featured command line utility for users and scripts, as well as a software development kit for programmatic integration. Together, these innovations represent a significant advancement in the ease and security of file encryption, empowering users and developers alike."
Axantum is dedicated to developing innovative software solutions that enhance security and privacy for users around the globe. With a focus on quality, reliability, and user satisfaction, Xecrets Ez continues to lead the way in the field of data protection.
Svante Seleborg
+46 70 582 28 61
https://www.axantum.com
