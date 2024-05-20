MICRODIA Returns to Qatar
Distinguished mobile electronics and accessories manufacturer MICRODIA is making a bigger, better return to the Qatari market after a short hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doha, Qatar, May 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MICRODIA is extremely pleased to announce its re-entry into the Qatari market after a short hiatus due to the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic, which temporarily halted operations in FNAC, Virgin Megastores, Apple APR, Apple AAR, Doha Airport Duty-Free, and a number of independent retailers.
While geographically small, Qatar is an exceedingly important market. As the wealthiest country on the planet with the highest GDP per capita of any nation, Qatar is mission-critical for MICRODIA. As such, their local office and local distributors have been given the mandate to reenter all market channels more wholly and vigorously than ever before.
In partnership with preeminent local market leaders Darwish Holding and Ali Bin Ali, MICRODIA intends to reenter, recapture, and reinvigorate the retail landscape with cutting-edge products and customer service exceeding the expectations of the highly selective Qatari clientele.
MICRODIA’s dedication to endless innovation, as well as the needs of its customers and the discerning taste of the Qatari consumer, means that this is only the beginning of the next leg of what is to be a memorable, lifelong partnership between MICRODIA and Qatar.
Shukran Jazeelan, MICRODIA looks forward to serving Qatar.
For further inquiries, please contact media [at] microdia [dot] com
About MICRODIA
MICRODIA is a leading innovator in mobile electronic and accessory solutions, dedicated to developing cutting-edge products that enhance user experiences and simplify daily routines.
Founded in 1991 by two engineers from Texas Instruments and IBM with the goal to create the world’s best high-speed, high-capacity data storage media products, MICRODIA today has six wholly owned production facilities in Japan, Korea, China, and Taiwan.
By producing over 28 million OEM products and accessories for Apple and Samsung, distributed by over 550 distributors to more than a quarter of a million retailers in 135+ countries, MICRODIA is one of the most prolific and trusted brands on the planet.
For more information, please get in touch with media [at] microdia [dot] com
