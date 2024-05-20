Ed Rieger’s New Book, "How Not to Date or Marry the Mentally Ill," Explores the Ways in Which Readers Can Discern Which Potential Romantic Partners Are Right for Them
Riverton, UT, May 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ed Rieger, who grew up as one of nine children to a single parent who struggled with alcoholism, has completed his most recent book, “How Not to Date or Marry the Mentally Ill”: a powerful guide designed to help readers evaluate the psychological makeup of a person they are trying to create a possible lifelong relationship with.
“What can this book do for you? This guide is about the twenty-first century of dating,” writes Rieger. “How much time are you willing to waste trying to figure out the cryptic secrets of your romantic partner? Because no one has a label on their foreheads announcing the psychological disorders they may be afflicted with. It’s up to you to become the psychological detective. You must uncover the true psychological issues the person you are trying to date or marry may have before it is too late. Are their disorders mild, severe, or extremely severe? How many years are you willing to devote to your relationship to find out?
“I am going to introduce two very important people to you, fog lifters and chaos chasers. These individuals will be the most dangerous people you will ever try to date or marry. This guide comes with over eight hundred dating questions for you to use while dating to help you uncover the genuine person you are creating a romantic, and lifelong, relationship with. How important is your time, money, reputation, family, and in extreme situations your life? This book is the paradigm shift of dating, it will provide you with a new language while dating and planning to marry. Good luck!”
Published by Fulton Books, Ed Rieger’s book draws upon the author’s own direct knowledge and experience of how mental illness is ingrained in children from a young age by their parents and can have lasting effects in all of their relationships, romantic or otherwise. Engaging and shockingly honest, Rieger shares his writings with the hope of helping readers navigate the tricky dating world of the modern era so that they can avoid the pitfalls and traps of a partner who is not right for them.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “How Not to Date or Marry the Mentally Ill” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
