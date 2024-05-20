Author Anthony Huey’s New Book, "Probability," is a Thrilling Story of Fate, the People Entwined Within It, and the Struggle Among Those Who Would Seek to Control It
Recent release “Probability” from Newman Springs Publishing author Anthony Huey is an engaging tale of Ellis Daniels, a child psychologist whose latest patient presents with a unique set of unexplainable abilities. As Ellis gets to know both his patient and his powers more, it soon becomes evident there are others who seek to control these abilities and will stop at nothing to do so.
Cincinnati, OH, May 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Anthony Huey has completed his new book, “Probability”: a gripping and riveting story of a psychologist whose latest patient is a withdrawn teen holding an immense yet mysterious power that will place a target on both their backs as outside forces seek to control these abilities for their own nefarious purposes.
“When the offer to make an appearance as a guest commentator on a national syndicated news program was left on his voicemail, who knew that accepting it would lead to all this?” writes Huey. “Within almost a year, the life of renowned child psychologist Ellis Daniels has been on a trajectory that he never saw coming. His unique style of analytical deduction has gained national media attention, and his televised debates with detractors have continuously gone viral. But behind the sudden rush of fame and success lies a struggle to deal with the pain of a devastating divorce and a tragic family loss.
“His life is forever changed when a colleague brings to him the case of Nahshon Carpenter, a withdrawn and morose teen who exhibits unexplained and paranormal abilities. A bond is formed between the two. As Ellis begins to unravel the mystery of Nahshon’s abilities and the trauma behind them, he discovers that there are other forces aware of Nahshon’s abilities who plan to exploit them for their own hidden agendas.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Anthony Huey’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow Ellis’s journey to uncover the truth about Nahshon’s past and what the true nature of his abilities is. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Probability” is a heart pounding story that will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound with each twist and turn, right up to the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Probability” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
