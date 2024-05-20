Author Anthony Huey’s New Book, "Probability," is a Thrilling Story of Fate, the People Entwined Within It, and the Struggle Among Those Who Would Seek to Control It

Recent release “Probability” from Newman Springs Publishing author Anthony Huey is an engaging tale of Ellis Daniels, a child psychologist whose latest patient presents with a unique set of unexplainable abilities. As Ellis gets to know both his patient and his powers more, it soon becomes evident there are others who seek to control these abilities and will stop at nothing to do so.