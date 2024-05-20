Author Rebecca P. Wood’s New Book, "Unhealed Hearts Make Unhealthy Choices," Reveals the Beautiful Life and Salvation God Can Provide to Even the Most Damaged of Souls

Recent release “Unhealed Hearts Make Unhealthy Choices: Living Beyond Sexual Addiction” from Covenant Books author Rebecca P. Wood is a powerful memoir that chronicles the author’s traumatic journey down a path of self-destruction, and how her relationship with the Lord saved her from being consumed by darkness so that she could work to help spread his message to others in need of saving.