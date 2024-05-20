Author Rebecca P. Wood’s New Book, "Unhealed Hearts Make Unhealthy Choices," Reveals the Beautiful Life and Salvation God Can Provide to Even the Most Damaged of Souls
Recent release “Unhealed Hearts Make Unhealthy Choices: Living Beyond Sexual Addiction” from Covenant Books author Rebecca P. Wood is a powerful memoir that chronicles the author’s traumatic journey down a path of self-destruction, and how her relationship with the Lord saved her from being consumed by darkness so that she could work to help spread his message to others in need of saving.
Dexter, GA, May 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rebecca P. Wood, a loving wife and great-grandmother who is actively involved at Connection Church Dublin with her husband, William, has completed her new book, “Unhealed Hearts Make Unhealthy Choices: Living Beyond Sexual Addiction”: a poignant true story that documents how the author found her way towards Christ and an abundant life after years of abuse and trauma that followed her.
Author Rebecca P. Wood began her career as a lifeguard, transitioned through secretary and bookkeeper to public relations, and then thought her fifteen-year-old decorating business would be where she would stay. However, God had other plans and called her into pro-life ministry, from which she retired after twenty years. She is married to William, and together, they have two children, six grandchildren, and four great-granddaughters. Through their work with Connection Church Dublin, Rebecca and William continue to connect people to a growing relationship with Jesus Christ to this day.
Wood shares, “This small book is for those who, deep inside, long for more; for those who believe the choices they have made must forever separate them from the good life; and for those who wonder if life is worth living at all. I walked in your shoes for much of my life. Abandoned. Abused. Angry. Homeless. Hopeless. Heartsick. Depressed. Discouraged. Desperate enough to do whatever it took to find peace, I reached the end of myself.
“Shame and blame are as old as creation, and the results have not changed. When we take a wrong turn, we get confused. Too many wrong turns, and we get lost. But there is a map that can help us find our way, no matter where we are. It is the map of love, calling to us through every drop of rain, every sunrise, every star, and every circumstance, saying, ‘Come. Let Me show you the way.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rebecca P. Wood’s new book is a compelling look at the incredible salvation that awaits those willing to open their hearts to the Lord and accept his forgiveness for whatever transgressions may have occurred in the past. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Wood shares her story in the hope of bringing others into the light of Christ so that they too may know what it means to be truly saved.
Readers can purchase “Unhealed Hearts Make Unhealthy Choices: Living Beyond Sexual Addiction” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Rebecca P. Wood began her career as a lifeguard, transitioned through secretary and bookkeeper to public relations, and then thought her fifteen-year-old decorating business would be where she would stay. However, God had other plans and called her into pro-life ministry, from which she retired after twenty years. She is married to William, and together, they have two children, six grandchildren, and four great-granddaughters. Through their work with Connection Church Dublin, Rebecca and William continue to connect people to a growing relationship with Jesus Christ to this day.
Wood shares, “This small book is for those who, deep inside, long for more; for those who believe the choices they have made must forever separate them from the good life; and for those who wonder if life is worth living at all. I walked in your shoes for much of my life. Abandoned. Abused. Angry. Homeless. Hopeless. Heartsick. Depressed. Discouraged. Desperate enough to do whatever it took to find peace, I reached the end of myself.
“Shame and blame are as old as creation, and the results have not changed. When we take a wrong turn, we get confused. Too many wrong turns, and we get lost. But there is a map that can help us find our way, no matter where we are. It is the map of love, calling to us through every drop of rain, every sunrise, every star, and every circumstance, saying, ‘Come. Let Me show you the way.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rebecca P. Wood’s new book is a compelling look at the incredible salvation that awaits those willing to open their hearts to the Lord and accept his forgiveness for whatever transgressions may have occurred in the past. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Wood shares her story in the hope of bringing others into the light of Christ so that they too may know what it means to be truly saved.
Readers can purchase “Unhealed Hearts Make Unhealthy Choices: Living Beyond Sexual Addiction” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories