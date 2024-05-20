Author Alyssa Brugger’s New Book, "Dancing through the Chaos," is a Poignant Series of Poems Dealing with the Struggles of Mental and Emotional Illness

Recent release “Dancing through the Chaos” from Covenant Books author Alyssa Brugger is a heartfelt and compelling memoir that recounts the challenges the author faced in growing up with mental illness, all expressed through a vivid and spellbinding assortment of poetry from deep within her very soul.