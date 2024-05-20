Author Alyssa Brugger’s New Book, "Dancing through the Chaos," is a Poignant Series of Poems Dealing with the Struggles of Mental and Emotional Illness
Recent release “Dancing through the Chaos” from Covenant Books author Alyssa Brugger is a heartfelt and compelling memoir that recounts the challenges the author faced in growing up with mental illness, all expressed through a vivid and spellbinding assortment of poetry from deep within her very soul.
Evanston, IL, May 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alyssa Brugger, who has a lifelong passion for writing poetry and using it as a form of coping and emotional expression, has completed her new book, “Dancing through the Chaos”: a collection of poems the explore the author’s mind as she learns to navigate her place in the world, while reflecting upon her past struggles, the world around her, and her hopes for the future.
Born and raised in Evanston, Illinois, where she currently lives with her mother and two older sisters, author Alyssa Brugger enjoys being around family and is an avid animal lover. She loves and appreciates music of all genres and was involved in choir and band throughout her teenage years. At the age of nine, Alyssa was introduced to and started writing poetry, and she has been writing ever since. In April 2017, she received a second-place award from the Mental Health America of the North Shore Essay and Multimedia Contest for her writing a piece on the subject of one’s authentic self and how it plays a role in mental health.
“Dancing through the Chaos” is a deep dive into the mind of a young woman as she navigates through her own struggles with mental health issues. The chaotic nature of mental illnesses can be extremely difficult and complex to understand and comprehend. As readers follow along this journey, the author hopes to be able to give voice to those who may relate to or have similar struggles and give themselves permission to be vulnerable.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alyssa Brugger’s new book weaves an intimate and deeply personal self-portrait through prose that the author shares so that others may feel inspired to speak up about mental illnesses and the struggles that come along with them.
Readers can purchase “Dancing through the Chaos” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
