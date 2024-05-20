Author Seo Nabi’s New Book, "Hello, Flower," is a Captivating Tale of a Young College Student Who Finds Herself Falling for Two Men While Also Trying to Get Over Her Ex

Recent release “Hello, Flower” from Page Publishing author Seo Nabi is a compelling and riveting story that centers around Camellia, a sophomore in college who becomes entangled with two younger men, each of which present unique opportunities for romance. But when Camellia encounters her ex, she realizes she may not be as over him as she thought, complicating her love life even further.