Author Seo Nabi’s New Book, "Hello, Flower," is a Captivating Tale of a Young College Student Who Finds Herself Falling for Two Men While Also Trying to Get Over Her Ex
Recent release “Hello, Flower” from Page Publishing author Seo Nabi is a compelling and riveting story that centers around Camellia, a sophomore in college who becomes entangled with two younger men, each of which present unique opportunities for romance. But when Camellia encounters her ex, she realizes she may not be as over him as she thought, complicating her love life even further.
New York, NY, May 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Seo Nabi, an aspiring author who resides in Sheffield Lake, Ohio, with her husband and her dog and enjoys playing video games and listening to music, has completed her new book, “Hello, Flower”: a thrilling romance that finds a young college student falling hard for two potential suitors, only to find herself reunited for her ex and discovering the lingering feelings she still harbors for him.
“When Camellia starts her second year of college at a new school, things start to get interesting,” writes Nabi. “After getting dumped by her boyfriend of three years, she meets two younger men, Sam and Felix. Sam has a comfortable feeling about him that often catches Camellia off guard, while Felix has a certain kind of charm to him. Whether it’s his intoxicating freckles or his surprisingly deep voice, Camellia is interested. When Felix’s friend flies in for Christmas, Camellia is brought together with her ex, Chris. How will Camellia handle this uncomfortable situation? She’s already falling hard for Sam, but she can’t deny her lingering feelings for Chris.”
Published by Page Publishing, Seo Nabi’s riveting tale will transport readers as they follow along on Camellia’s journey to sort through her complicated past and find the man who is truly right for her, whether it be a new encounter or an old flame. Engaging and emotionally stirring, Nabi weaves a character-driven story that is sure to leave readers in suspense with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Hello, Flower” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
