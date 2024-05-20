Author GiGi Bueter’s New Book, “If People Would Be More Like Dogs, What A Great World It Could Be!” Explores How Dogs Can be a Perfect Example of Respect and Kindness

Recent release “If People Would Be More Like Dogs, What A Great World It Could Be! Tales of Macaroni McDuffy, Supersleuth” from Page Publishing author GiGi Bueter is a heartfelt story of a young girl who believes the relationship between dogs and their owners are the best example of what it would be like if humans learned to treat each other with compassion, kindness, and respect.