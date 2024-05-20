Author GiGi Bueter’s New Book, “If People Would Be More Like Dogs, What A Great World It Could Be!” Explores How Dogs Can be a Perfect Example of Respect and Kindness
Recent release “If People Would Be More Like Dogs, What A Great World It Could Be! Tales of Macaroni McDuffy, Supersleuth” from Page Publishing author GiGi Bueter is a heartfelt story of a young girl who believes the relationship between dogs and their owners are the best example of what it would be like if humans learned to treat each other with compassion, kindness, and respect.
Marblehead, OH, May 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GiGi Bueter, a happily married mother and grandmother who has worked as an elementary teacher, a reading specialist, a very proud elementary principal, and a college English and reading professor, has completed her new book, “If People Would Be More Like Dogs, What A Great World It Could Be! Tales of Macaroni McDuffy, Supersleuth”: a charming story of a young girl who, after receiving a dog for her birthday, helps to show others the importance of caring for others just like dogs do with their owners.
“As Macaroni matures and grows older, she begins to care very much about people and how they treat each other,” writes GiGi. “She believes that people should treat all others with respect and kindness and love. She truly sees this as a major change in life, and she believes that dogs naturally achieve this outcome by the way that they behave and treat humans. This is why Macaroni would very much love to have a dog as her birthday gift. She wants to begin to show people how very important this is to everyone.”
“As she begins her new relationship with her dog, she still has mysteries to solve and people to help in many ways. Please join her as she moves through her next adventure.”
Published by Page Publishing, GiGi Bueter’s engaging tale is the third entry in the author’s “Macaroni McDuffy” series and will take readers of all ages on an exciting journey as they discover all the ways in which Macaroni and her new dog Blanca help to positively impact the lives of others. With colorful artwork to help bring GiGi’s tale to life, “If People Would Be More Like Dogs, What A Great World It Could Be!” will help to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to revisit this delightful story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “If People Would Be More Like Dogs, What A Great World It Could Be! Tales of Macaroni McDuffy, Supersleuth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
