Introducing Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop: Miami's Newest Destination for Organic and Biodynamic Wines
Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop is thrilled to announce its grand opening as Miami's newest haven for natural wine enthusiasts. With a wide selection of organic, biodynamic, and low intervention wines, Zero Zero aims to bring a unique and curated experience to wine lovers in the city. Also features a micro retailer aptly dubbed Zero Proof, Miami’s first and only retailer specializing in nonalcoholic beverage offerings.
Miami, FL, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop is thrilled to announce its grand opening as Miami's newest haven for natural wine enthusiasts. With a wide selection of organic, biodynamic, and low intervention wines, Zero Zero aims to bring a unique and curated experience to wine lovers in the city.
Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop is the brainchild of the founders of Boxelder, a beloved Miami establishment known for its dedication to quality craft beers. Working with an extensive list of distributors, importers and wineries while drawing from their expertise and passion for unique and exceptional beverages, the team behind Zero Zero have carefully curated a collection of their favorite natural wines, ensuring that each bottle tells a story of passion, sustainability, and exceptional taste.
At Zero Zero, they believe that wine should not only be enjoyed, but also celebrated for its connection to the land and the people who craft it. "We believe that organic and biodynamic wines offer a truly unique and unforgettable tasting experience. Our carefully curated selection from small-scale producers showcases the best of these wines, ensuring that our customers can explore new flavors and discover hidden gems."
But Zero Zero is more than just a wine shop. It is a destination for those seeking a holistic experience that goes beyond the glass. With a packed schedule of food and event-driven programming, customers can expect an array of exciting tastings, workshops, and collaborations with local chefs and artisans.
In addition to its impressive wine selection, Zero Zero features a micro retailer aptly dubbed Zero Proof, Miami’s first and only retailer specializing in nonalcoholic beverage offerings. From ready-to-drink spritzers to nonalcoholic wines, tequilas, vodkas, and more, Zero Proof caters to those who seek a sophisticated and alcohol-free alternative.
"Our customers' satisfaction is our top priority," adds Adam Darnell. "We understand that not everyone wants or is able to consume alcohol, and we want to provide them with equally exciting and delicious options. Zero Proof is our way of ensuring that everyone can enjoy a memorable beverage experience, regardless of their preferences."
With the recent surge in popularity of both natural wines and nonalcoholic beverages, Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop is poised to make a significant impact on Miami's beverage scene. The combination of the owners' previous success and their commitment to quality and innovation has created high expectations for this little shop.
As Miami's natural wine scene continues to flourish, Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop stands at the forefront, offering an unparalleled selection and an immersive experience for wine enthusiasts and novices alike. Zero Zero invites you to explore and discover the beauty of wines that are made with integrity and passion.
Zero Zero’s Grand Opening Party will take place on Saturday, June 1, at Zero Zero.
Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop is located at 8218 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33138. For more information, please visit www.zerozeromiami.com or follow on Instagram @zerozero.miami
Media Contact:
Nicole Darnell
www.zerozero.miami
makemywinenatural@zerozero.miami
305.807.6200
Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop is the brainchild of the founders of Boxelder, a beloved Miami establishment known for its dedication to quality craft beers. Working with an extensive list of distributors, importers and wineries while drawing from their expertise and passion for unique and exceptional beverages, the team behind Zero Zero have carefully curated a collection of their favorite natural wines, ensuring that each bottle tells a story of passion, sustainability, and exceptional taste.
At Zero Zero, they believe that wine should not only be enjoyed, but also celebrated for its connection to the land and the people who craft it. "We believe that organic and biodynamic wines offer a truly unique and unforgettable tasting experience. Our carefully curated selection from small-scale producers showcases the best of these wines, ensuring that our customers can explore new flavors and discover hidden gems."
But Zero Zero is more than just a wine shop. It is a destination for those seeking a holistic experience that goes beyond the glass. With a packed schedule of food and event-driven programming, customers can expect an array of exciting tastings, workshops, and collaborations with local chefs and artisans.
In addition to its impressive wine selection, Zero Zero features a micro retailer aptly dubbed Zero Proof, Miami’s first and only retailer specializing in nonalcoholic beverage offerings. From ready-to-drink spritzers to nonalcoholic wines, tequilas, vodkas, and more, Zero Proof caters to those who seek a sophisticated and alcohol-free alternative.
"Our customers' satisfaction is our top priority," adds Adam Darnell. "We understand that not everyone wants or is able to consume alcohol, and we want to provide them with equally exciting and delicious options. Zero Proof is our way of ensuring that everyone can enjoy a memorable beverage experience, regardless of their preferences."
With the recent surge in popularity of both natural wines and nonalcoholic beverages, Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop is poised to make a significant impact on Miami's beverage scene. The combination of the owners' previous success and their commitment to quality and innovation has created high expectations for this little shop.
As Miami's natural wine scene continues to flourish, Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop stands at the forefront, offering an unparalleled selection and an immersive experience for wine enthusiasts and novices alike. Zero Zero invites you to explore and discover the beauty of wines that are made with integrity and passion.
Zero Zero’s Grand Opening Party will take place on Saturday, June 1, at Zero Zero.
Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop is located at 8218 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33138. For more information, please visit www.zerozeromiami.com or follow on Instagram @zerozero.miami
Media Contact:
Nicole Darnell
www.zerozero.miami
makemywinenatural@zerozero.miami
305.807.6200
Contact
Zero ZeroContact
Nicole Darnell
305-705-5100
www.zerozero.miami
Nicole Darnell
305-705-5100
www.zerozero.miami
Categories