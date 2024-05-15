Illumination FL Acquires Niteworx Landscape Lighting
Illumination FL, Florida’s largest independently-owned landscape lighting company, has expanded its footprint in Palm Beach County by acquiring Niteworx.
Boynton Beach, FL, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Illumination FL, Florida’s largest independently-owned landscape lighting company, has expanded its footprint in Palm Beach County by acquiring Niteworx.
Niteworx, a Boca Raton-based business and community leader in high-end, residential landscape lighting for over 25 years, provides installation, maintenance, and service to homeowners all over Palm Beach County. The acquisition of Niteworx adds over 300 customers to Illumination FL’s customer base and strengthens its position as a statewide leader in the outdoor lighting industry.
“We are very excited to partner with Tom Schaefer of Niteworx. His expertise in the nuances of landscape lighting design and his portfolio of professional installations on beautiful properties adds an experienced professional to our team. This merger also allows us to expand our services to additional homeowners and commercial properties in our target market,” said Timothy Salopek, Owner and President of Illumination FL.
Schaefer agreed, “It’s a great opportunity for me and my customers. To partner with a company like Illumination FL, and with Tim, allows me to service my customers better because I have more resources. I have a lot of long-term relationships, and I knew they would be taken care of the right way.”
“There were a lot of similarities between our two companies. We both install and maintain lights from well-respected manufacturers including Kichler, Sterling, and WAC. We both understand how to design beautiful outdoor landscape lighting scenes, and nothing is more important to us than how we treat our customers,” Salopek added. “It’s really a good fit.”
About Illumination FL
Illumination FL was launched in 2003 to provide homeowners and businesses with landscape lighting that reveals the architectural and natural beauty of their surroundings. We design and install high-quality systems that create welcoming and dramatic outdoor scenes.
As a family-owned business, we are personally and professionally invested in our customers. Our obsession with the quality of our work, training of our team, and the satisfaction of our customers will continue to set us apart.
Nicholas Luciano
561-733-9300
marketing@illuminationf.com
