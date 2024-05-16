Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces Its Popular Independence Day Concert
Scottsdale, AZ, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Scottsdale Philharmonic announced the musical program for its popular Independence Day concert on Sunday, June 30, 4-6 p.m. at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd. in Scottsdale.
“We encourage classical music lovers to get their tickets today for this event to kick off the Independence Day holiday week,” says Joy Partridge, Executive Director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “Concert tickets start at $20. Tickets are free and available online for students and active military/veterans.
“All of our concerts are held at La Casa de Cristo,” says Partridge. “It’s a beautiful venue that can hold 1,200 people and has ample, free parking. Our guest conductor for June 30 is Dana Graybeal.”
The Scottsdale Philharmonic's musical selections for the June 30 concert will include:
- National Anthem
- Armed Services Medley
- Eternal Father Strong to Save
- Sousa’s Washington Post March
- Samuel Ward’s America the Beautiful
- Scott’s Final Countdown
- Anderson’s Fiddle Faddle
- God Bless America
- Sondheim’s West Side Story Medley
- Gould’s American Salute
- Sousa’s Stars and Stripes
- Addinsell’s Warsaw Concerto, with Piano Soloist: Nicole Pesce
“The vision of the Scottsdale Philharmonic is to become a valley-wide symphony,” Partridge explains. “This is why we offer free live streaming for all concerts, low ticket prices, free tickets to all students and Active Military/Veterans, and to anyone who needs financial assistance but still wants to experience the joy of classical music.”
The Scottsdale Philharmonic is a non-profit organization. Although the group charges for tickets, this income only covers about 30 percent of the costs. Therefore, the other 70 percent of its support must come from individual donors. “If you appreciate classical music and would like to help us fulfill our mission, please visit the website to make a donation today,” Partridge says.
Tickets are available for $20-$35, and can be purchased online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. Season tickets also are available. Upcoming 2024 concert dates are Sundays Oct. 13, Nov. 17 and Dec. 8. Attendees are asked to check the website for more details.
For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, or if you would like to participate through volunteering or fundraising efforts, or to make a donation, please visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
