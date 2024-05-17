Future Horizons Presents: "The Grandin Papers" Live and In-Person with Dr. Temple Grandin in Columbia, MO, on June 25, 2024
While this conference is not specific to autism, it is fascinating to learn what Temple has been able to do for the world of animal agriculture with her unique autistic brain. Dr. Grandin's professional training as a scientist and her life as a person with autism has given her a perspective like that of no other expert in the field of animal science.
Columbia, MO, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Temple Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Her 50 + years of experience in observing animals will shine through in this Live and In-Person conference, which shares the title of her highly acclaimed book: The Grandin Papers.
From raising a calf for FFA to designing livestock handling systems all over the world. You will get the benefit of over 50 years of experience in the world of animal welfare.
Hear Temple discuss environmental enrichment for pigs, horse training procedures and their perception of novel objects. Learn the effective stunning methods for cattle and pigs at meat plants, how best to humanely prepare them for slaughter and much more.
Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
