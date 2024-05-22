Author Paul Ogbonna’s New Book, "Servant of Courage and Faith: The Story of a Child Soldier in the Biafran War," Emphasizes the Horrors of War
Recent release “Servant of Courage and Faith: The Story of a Child Soldier in the Biafran War” from Page Publishing author Paul Ogbonna is the story of a fourteen-year-old boy who found himself in a brutal civil war.
Casa Grande, AZ, May 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paul Ogbonna has completed his new book, “Servant of Courage and Faith: The Story of a Child Soldier in the Biafran War”: a powerful work that sheds light on the life of a young boy who finds himself surrounded by war.
Author Paul Ogbonna writes, “Biafra was an independent country formed when a former eastern region of Nigeria seceded from the rest of Nigeria. For years, the Biafran people had suffered slaughter at the hands of the government, which the Northern Nigerians dominated and through which they ruled without any mercy. Composed mostly of Hausa-Fulani people, who adhered to the Muslim faith, the Northern Nigerians had taken it upon themselves to murder many indigenous Igbo people, who mostly adhered to the Christian faith. It only made sense that Biafra would leave such senseless violence behind, but the Nigerian government would hear nothing of it. When the Biafrans formed their own nation, the Northern Nigerians responded by attacking, and although I am jumping ahead of my myself, I will tell you now that the Biafrans lost the war—in no small part due to British, Russian, and Egyptian support for the ruthless government forces.”
Published by Page Publishing, Paul Ogbonna’s intense work follows the journey of the young boy as he and his schoolmates navigate the experience of joining the military to fight in the war to save their people from being wiped out from the face of the earth.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase "Servant of Courage and Faith: The Story of a Child Soldier in the Biafran War" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
