Author Cassandra Marbury’s New Book, "Welcome, Sonshine," is a Charming Story That Celebrates the Ultimate Gift That God Can Give to the World

Recent release “Welcome, Sonshine” from Covenant Books author Cassandra Marbury is an adorable tale about the birth of a new child, and how Heaven and Earth both prepare for this special event. Through her story, Cassandra reveals how God loves every one of his children and has a special plan for each of them.