Author Cassandra Marbury’s New Book, "Welcome, Sonshine," is a Charming Story That Celebrates the Ultimate Gift That God Can Give to the World
Recent release “Welcome, Sonshine” from Covenant Books author Cassandra Marbury is an adorable tale about the birth of a new child, and how Heaven and Earth both prepare for this special event. Through her story, Cassandra reveals how God loves every one of his children and has a special plan for each of them.
Hanover, MD, May 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cassandra Marbury, a military wife, mother, and “Glam Ma” who considers her faith and family to be her most prized possessions, has completed her new book, “Welcome, Sonshine”: a beautiful story that celebrates the arrival of a new baby, revealing how children are God’s greatest gifts on Earth, and the Heavenly celebrations that occur when a child is born.
“What a privilege it is to welcome a grandchild!” shares Cassandra. “During the pandemic, we received a quadruple blessing-two granddaughters and two grandsons. ‘Welcome, Sonshine’ is a celebration of God’s divine gifts: children. There is a big celebration every time a child is born, and every arrival is a ‘big to-do’ in heaven and on earth! ‘Welcome, Sonshine’ reinforces that God created each child with love and He has a plan for his or her life. Children are reminded how special they are and how much they are loved.
“I’m sure you have noticed that Sonshine is misspelled; the spelling is intentional. Sonshine represents the light of the world—Jesus, the Son of God. This glow comes from heaven and it is an everlasting light that will never end.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cassandra Marbury’s new book is inspired by the author’s dedication to helping children know that they are loved by God, who has granted them all their own special purpose. Full of colorful artwork to bring Cassandra’s tale to life, “Welcome, Sonshine” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers from all walks of life, helping them grow in their faith and relationship with the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Welcome, Sonshine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
