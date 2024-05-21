Author Cate McCombs’s New Book, “The Perfect Melody,” is an Intriguing Novel That Invites Readers Into a Passionate Relationship Warped by Fame
Recent release “The Perfect Melody” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cate McCombs is a searing psychological profile of what fame can do to a man, and how the woman who loves him can bring him back from the brink of insanity.
New York, NY, May 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cate McCombs has completed her new book, “The Perfect Melody”: a gripping and potent novel that introduces Michael Beck, who has enjoyed more than his share of everything success has to offer. He has fame, fortune, fast cars, beautiful women, and a legacy that will endure well beyond his lifetime. Yet, for the past two years, he has existed on the very fringe of life, cutting himself off from the world that has given him so much, shutting down his emotions, feeling nothing but bitterness as he harbors a secret so dark that nothing can penetrate to save his soul. And then she shows up at his door. She threatens his well-ordered seclusion, rekindling long-dead feelings he has worked hard to repress.
Juliette Winslow, her name alone is the stuff of songs and stories of tragic, immortal love. Her wealth of untapped beauty and untold resilience concealed just below the surface, she has lived the last six years of her life filled with heartache, anguish, and loneliness. Her one salvation may lie with a man so dark and cruel that the demons that rage within him threaten to keep them apart forever. She longs to break down his walls, find a way to touch his hardened heart and heal his tattered soul.
Author Cate McCombs begins, “Juliette made her way slowly along the flagstone sidewalk which created a semi-circle around the estate, beginning at the front door of the massive home, bending around the east wing, and ending at the patio complex in the back. This walkway had not been here when the mansion was built in the early 1800’s. It had been added by the present owner when he’d torn up the wide expanse of concrete that made the imposing entrance court, in favor of green shrubs and trees and lawn. His changes had not marred the beauty of the Georgian architecture; they had, in fact, softened its appearance to look more livable and inviting, less formal and austere.”
She continues, “But Juliette couldn’t think about that, not any of it, right now; not the ancestral home of her fallen hero, not the book she had just completed on the family who built it, not on the alterations recently made. There were matters of far more dire importance to be considered. And the fear of the unknown played foremost in her mind. Her palms were damp, her heart pounded, and she couldn’t seem to catch her breath. Mentally, she gave herself a good swift kick in the behind. There, that was better.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Cate McCombs’s engrossing tale invites readers to discover whether Juliette can vanquish the vicious beast within Michael that threatens to consume them both.
