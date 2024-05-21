Pastor SD Campbell’s Newly Released "Follow The Water Walkers" is an Inspirational Call to Transformation
“Follow The Water Walkers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor SD Campbell is an empowering guide to personal growth and spiritual renewal. Through poignant anecdotes and practical insights, Campbell encourages readers to embrace change and embark on a journey of transformation.
Warner Robins, GA, May 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Follow The Water Walkers”: a potent exploration of personal development and spiritual empowerment. “Follow The Water Walkers” is the creation of published author, Pastor SD Campbell, who has acquired an online master of divinity and doctoral in theology (ThD), assisted in the military chaplain/chapel program, worked in community outreach, and became a missionary in Guam and the Philippines.
Pastor Campbell shares, “In The Water Walkers, S. D. Campbell weaves a golden staircase of steps that will start the readers on their ways to change.
Love for humanity caused the author to open her life in an effort to show that no matter where you started or where you are now, you can change.
“By purchasing this book, you are taking the first step to becoming a water walker.”
Pastor SD Campbell shares in "Follow The Water Walkers" the steps that will start the reader on their way to Godly change. Love for humanity caused the author to open her life in an attempt to show that no matter where you started, or where you are now, you can change. By purchasing this book, you are taking the first steps to walk on water with Christ and overcome fear with faith, in the one who has called us to walk above and over the waves of turmoil.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor SD Campbell’s new book emphasizes the importance of self-reflection, faith, and perseverance in the pursuit of personal growth. From overcoming adversity to embracing new opportunities, each chapter offers valuable insights and actionable advice to help readers navigate life's challenges and discover their true potential.
Consumers can purchase “Follow The Water Walkers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Follow The Water Walkers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories