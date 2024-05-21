Kerrie D. Hickey’s Newly Released "The Forgotten Spoon" is an Engaging Juvenile Fiction Filled with Imagination and Discovery
“The Forgotten Spoon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kerrie D. Hickey invites readers on a delightful journey of self-discovery and adventure. Through the eyes of Seri, an aristocrat spoon, readers explore themes of purpose, resilience, and the beauty of life's unexpected twists and turns.
Russellville, TN, May 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Forgotten Spoon”: an enchanting and introspective tale of self-discovery and resilience. “The Forgotten Spoon” is the creation of published author, Kerrie D. Hickey, a lifelong fan of the creative arts who has over thirty years of experience assisting and giving care to those in need.
Hickey shares, “Seri is an aristocrat. She finds herself on a most unusual adventure. She has never been away from her family, her silver set that is in the red-velvet-lined case. In all her years, she has never experienced so many different characters.
“She has been broken, bent, and scarred. She has been set on a journey to find her purpose. Her life is changed in an instant. Follow her on her journey to finding her purpose and her life meaning.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kerrie D. Hickey’s new book is a heartwarming tale that resonates with readers of all ages. Through Seri's adventures, Hickey reminds us of the beauty of life's unexpected twists and turns, and the transformative power of resilience and self-discovery.
Consumers can purchase “The Forgotten Spoon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Forgotten Spoon,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
