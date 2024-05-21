Kerrie D. Hickey’s Newly Released "The Forgotten Spoon" is an Engaging Juvenile Fiction Filled with Imagination and Discovery

“The Forgotten Spoon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kerrie D. Hickey invites readers on a delightful journey of self-discovery and adventure. Through the eyes of Seri, an aristocrat spoon, readers explore themes of purpose, resilience, and the beauty of life's unexpected twists and turns.