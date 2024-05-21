Susan K. Riggle’s Newly Released "What is Real and the Journey to Find It" is a Heartfelt Exploration of Faith, Family, and Fertility
“What is Real and the Journey to Find It” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan K. Riggle is a poignant memoir chronicling one woman's courageous quest for motherhood amidst the trials and triumphs of life. With honesty and vulnerability, Riggle shares her deeply personal journey, offering insights into the complexities of faith, family, and the human spirit.
Georgetown, IL, May 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “What is Real and the Journey to Find It”: a compelling narrative that delves into the depths of longing, loss, and ultimately, love. “What is Real and the Journey to Find It” is the creation of published author, Susan K. Riggle, who lives in East Central Illinois on land that has been in her family for 186 years. She and her high school sweetheart, Rich, have been married for fifty-five years. Her passion for American history led her to Eastern Illinois University. After teaching for eight years, she returned to graduate school and became a guidance counselor and elementary principal. She is a member of the Governor Bradford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, serving as chaplain. As a lifelong Quaker, she belongs to Georgetown Friends Meeting, serving as their clerk, and sings in the community choir. She believes her greatest God-given gifts are her two children, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Riggle shares, “What Is Real and the Journey to Find It is a true story of one woman’s quest for a child and the different paths it took to accomplish it. It takes a walk through the valleys of life to reach the mountaintop. It is a 'life lesson' that 'messy situations' exist, and by navigating them with God’s help, an outcome can be reached way beyond human expectations. Susy Riggle led a busy, happy life. After marriage, college, and working in education, she and her husband had a little boy. Soon, three years had gone by. She wanted another baby but was conflicted about just how this little one would come about. Something in her spiritual life urged her to pursue a baby, but not in the biological sense. Even with much time, work, and prayer invested, this seemed to go nowhere. Many adoption possibilities were pursued but to no avail. An attempt to have another biological child also ended in failure. Then through a strange 'coming together' of events, a path to Chicago was found, and things fell into place.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan K. Riggle’s new book offers hope and encouragement to anyone facing challenges on the road to parenthood. With grace and compassion, Riggle invites readers into her world, sharing intimate moments of struggle, doubt, and ultimately, triumph. Through it all, she discovers that what is real is not always what we expect, but it is found in the journey itself and in the unwavering presence of God's love.
Consumers can purchase “What is Real and the Journey to Find It” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What is Real and the Journey to Find It,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
