Susan K. Riggle’s Newly Released "What is Real and the Journey to Find It" is a Heartfelt Exploration of Faith, Family, and Fertility

“What is Real and the Journey to Find It” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan K. Riggle is a poignant memoir chronicling one woman's courageous quest for motherhood amidst the trials and triumphs of life. With honesty and vulnerability, Riggle shares her deeply personal journey, offering insights into the complexities of faith, family, and the human spirit.