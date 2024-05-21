Terryn Horton-Morton’s Newly Released "Her Assignment, My Identity, Our Curse" is an Engaging Exploration of Faith and Overcoming Generational Challenges

“Her Assignment, My Identity, Our Curse: A Modern Faitherella Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terryn Horton-Morton is a compelling continuation of A Modern Faitherella Story. Faitherella, the resilient protagonist, confronts her own identity crisis while battling the malevolent force of her evil stepmother, Generational Curse.