Terryn Horton-Morton’s Newly Released "Her Assignment, My Identity, Our Curse" is an Engaging Exploration of Faith and Overcoming Generational Challenges
“Her Assignment, My Identity, Our Curse: A Modern Faitherella Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terryn Horton-Morton is a compelling continuation of A Modern Faitherella Story. Faitherella, the resilient protagonist, confronts her own identity crisis while battling the malevolent force of her evil stepmother, Generational Curse.
Smithfield, VA, May 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Her Assignment, My Identity, Our Curse: A Modern Faitherella Story”: a poignant exploration of faith and identity. “Her Assignment, My Identity, Our Curse: A Modern Faitherella Story” is the creation of published author, Terryn Horton-Morton, an author who believes that she is imperfect but is purposed to do perfect things and works of God. She is a writer of poetry, human interest articles, and short stories. She also has a faith-based blog website that she uses to inspire people in their faith journey.
Horton-Morton shares, “In this second installment of A Modern Faitherella Story, the heroine, Faitherella, is up against yet another personality flaw that could hinder her from fulfilling her God-given destiny. She already faced and defeated her two evil stepsiblings, Pride and Vanity, but now she must battle her evil stepmother, Generational Curse.
“While facing this evil entity, Faitherella finds her life to be in parallel to another major historical figure in the Bible named Esther who also faced an identity crisis herself.
“Will Faitherella be able to overcome this entity, or will she be cursed forever? Join Faitherella in her journey of self-discovery, destroying old narratives, and the reclaiming of her own inner power through faith in God!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terryn Horton-Morton’s new book invites readers into a world where the protagonist navigates the complexities of her identity while seeking divine guidance.
Consumers can purchase “Her Assignment, My Identity, Our Curse: A Modern Faitherella Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Her Assignment, My Identity, Our Curse: A Modern Faitherella Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
