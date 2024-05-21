Karen Riggle’s Newly Released "Lainey The Pink Flamingo" is a Charming Tale of Individuality and Acceptance

“Lainey The Pink Flamingo” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Riggle is a heartwarming story of a unique baby flamingo named Lainey, who discovers her own sense of style and identity amidst the challenges of being different. Through Lainey's journey, readers of all ages are inspired to embrace their individuality and celebrate what makes them special.