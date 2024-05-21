Karen Riggle’s Newly Released "Lainey The Pink Flamingo" is a Charming Tale of Individuality and Acceptance
“Lainey The Pink Flamingo” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Riggle is a heartwarming story of a unique baby flamingo named Lainey, who discovers her own sense of style and identity amidst the challenges of being different. Through Lainey's journey, readers of all ages are inspired to embrace their individuality and celebrate what makes them special.
Cadogan, PA, May 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Lainey The Pink Flamingo”: a delightful narrative that celebrates the beauty of diversity and the power of self-expression. “Lainey The Pink Flamingo” is the creation of published author, Karen Riggle, a retired clinical pharmacy technician. She does her writing as a hobby of sorts. She and her dog Bella live in a small coal-mining town, and they enjoy the outdoors when she is not writing.
Riggle shares, “'Lainey The Pink Flamingo' is a story of a baby flamingo who is abandoned at a bird sanctuary. She is taken care of by Katie one of the workers who finds out that as she grows, Lainey is unique in that she has a sense of her own stylish ways and is different from the other flamingos.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Riggle’s new book invites readers on a journey of discovery and acceptance, as they follow Lainey’s adventures and learn valuable lessons about embracing individuality.
Consumers can purchase “Lainey The Pink Flamingo” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lainey The Pink Flamingo,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
