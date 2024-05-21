Katie Ondrish’s Newly Released "Let’s Go to Church" is a Joyful Introduction to Catholic Mass of Young Believers
“Let’s Go to Church” from Christian Faith Publishing author Katie Ondrish is a delightful children’s book designed to introduce young readers to the beauty and significance of Catholic Mass. Through colorful illustrations and engaging storytelling, Ondrish invites children on a journey of discovery, fostering a love for the rituals and traditions of their faith.
North Olmsted, OH, May 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Let’s Go to Church”: a charming exploration of Catholic Mass tailored for young children. “Let’s Go to Church” is the creation of published author, Katie Ondrish, a dedicated wife and mother with a passion for inspiring a love of Catholic traditions in upcoming generations.
Ondrish shares, “Every parent longs to pass on their values and beliefs. As a devoted Catholic with an active toddler, attending Mass was vital to my spiritual journey. Yet, taking a restless child to church felt like an impossible task.
“During one such trying church visit, inspiration struck. I realized the need to teach my child about our faith, its rituals, and the significance of Mass without demanding stillness. This sparked the idea for Let’s Go to Church.
“My mission: to craft a children’s book simplifying the spiritual journey of Catholicism, making it relatable to imaginative young minds. It was a labor of love, involving extensive research and rewriting to capture the essence of Mass in a child-friendly way.
“As I dove into writing, my faith deepened, allowing me to appreciate the beauty and symbolism of Catholic Mass. Each page became a canvas where I painted our faith’s rich tapestry, from solemn processions to joyful hymns, from heartfelt prayers to the moment of communion.
“'Let’s Go to Church' is more than a book; it’s a testament to love, faith, and determination. It mirrors a parent’s unwavering commitment to their child’s spiritual education. It’s a tool for parents, like me, eager to instill their faith’s values in their little ones, one colorful page at a time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katie Ondrish’s new book offers parents and children a delightful resource for exploring the wonders of Catholic Mass together.
Consumers can purchase “Let’s Go to Church” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Let’s Go to Church,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ondrish shares, “Every parent longs to pass on their values and beliefs. As a devoted Catholic with an active toddler, attending Mass was vital to my spiritual journey. Yet, taking a restless child to church felt like an impossible task.
“During one such trying church visit, inspiration struck. I realized the need to teach my child about our faith, its rituals, and the significance of Mass without demanding stillness. This sparked the idea for Let’s Go to Church.
“My mission: to craft a children’s book simplifying the spiritual journey of Catholicism, making it relatable to imaginative young minds. It was a labor of love, involving extensive research and rewriting to capture the essence of Mass in a child-friendly way.
“As I dove into writing, my faith deepened, allowing me to appreciate the beauty and symbolism of Catholic Mass. Each page became a canvas where I painted our faith’s rich tapestry, from solemn processions to joyful hymns, from heartfelt prayers to the moment of communion.
“'Let’s Go to Church' is more than a book; it’s a testament to love, faith, and determination. It mirrors a parent’s unwavering commitment to their child’s spiritual education. It’s a tool for parents, like me, eager to instill their faith’s values in their little ones, one colorful page at a time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katie Ondrish’s new book offers parents and children a delightful resource for exploring the wonders of Catholic Mass together.
Consumers can purchase “Let’s Go to Church” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Let’s Go to Church,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories