Katie Ondrish’s Newly Released "Let’s Go to Church" is a Joyful Introduction to Catholic Mass of Young Believers

“Let’s Go to Church” from Christian Faith Publishing author Katie Ondrish is a delightful children’s book designed to introduce young readers to the beauty and significance of Catholic Mass. Through colorful illustrations and engaging storytelling, Ondrish invites children on a journey of discovery, fostering a love for the rituals and traditions of their faith.