Exploring the New Legend Tone Website: A One-Stop Shop for Guitar and Bass Enthusiasts
Discover the brand-new Legend Tone website and online store. As a premier provider of top-notch, tour-ready guitar and bass products, Legend Tone guarantees outstanding tone, functionality, and performance. Every item is meticulously designed, hand-wired, and rigorously quality tested to ensure dependable performance for their esteemed customers.
Nashua, NH, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Legend Tone, a leading supplier of high-quality guitar and bass products, today announced that it has released a new online webstore. The store provides tone upgrade kits, wiring harnesses, parts and components, grounding plates and more for a variety of today's top guitars and basses.
The store categorizes the following product categories:
Wiring Harnesses
Tone Upgrade Kits
Grounding & Shielding Plates
Parts and Components
Upgrades and Replacements
Legend Tone offers extremely competitive pricing, exceptional products, full-detailed instructions and wiring diagrams and other benefits.
"For years we have been making custom, high-end guitars and consistently received feedback to offer our wiring other solutions - so customers could take advantage of the tone in their other instruments. LegendTone.com offers these customers exactly that," said one of the founding members of the company. "Our consistent and longstanding success demonstrates our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and product innovation, and we are pleased to offer these solutions to the market."
About Legend Tone
Legend Tone stands as a premier provider of top-notch, tour-ready guitar and bass products, offering unparalleled tone, functionality, and performance. Our products are meticulously designed, hand-wired, and rigorously quality tested to guarantee reliability for our esteemed customers. Priced affordably without compromising on excellence, the LegendTone.com brand emerged in response to the substantial customer demand for custom wiring harnesses, including artist renditions that honor the original tone and dynamics while remaining faithful to the particular instrument or artist's vision.
Contact
Adam Donaghy
603-318-6737
https://www.legendtone.com
