Nicely Theatre Group Presents Guys and Dolls
Performance Dates July 13-14, 19-21 at The Berman Center for Performing Arts
West Bloomfield, MI, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nicely Theatre Group ("Nicely") is pleased to announce the cast for their 2024 production of the classic Tony Award-winning romantic musical comedy Guys and Dolls at The Berman Center for Performing Arts in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Nicely Creative Director Mitch Master directs with choreography by Mark McCleese and music and vocal direction by Dan Greig.
Show dates and times are as follows: Saturday, July 13 at 7:30pm; Sunday, July 14 at 2:00pm; Friday, July 19 at 7:30pm; Saturday, July 20 at 7:30pm; and Sunday, July 21 at 2:00pm. Tickets are $40 for all seats and are on sale at nicelytheatregroup.org or by calling or texting 248-406-6677.
The cast includes Patrick Lane as Sky Masterson, Tom Pagano as Nathan Detroit, Erin Johnson as Adelaide, Sarah Noble as Sarah Brown, Alexander Cousins as Nicely Nicely Johnson, Jeffrey LaMothe as Benny Southstreet, Benjamin Feliciano as Big Jule, Michael McKiddy as Harry the Horse, Udi Kapen as Lt. Brannigan, Jeff Steinhauer as Arvide Abernathy, Kaela Green as General Cartwright, Amanda Williams as Martha, Catherine Flores as Agatha and Daniel DeRey as Calvin. The Hotbox Dancers are Joey Rankin, Faith Green, Ever Liedel, Aaliyah Flint, Mollie Cardella, Mirabella Ziegler, Emily Wilson and Danielle Vogler. The Crap Shooters are Dave Roy, Kevyn Roessler, Trenton Patterson, Toby Gittleman, Matthew Sell, Christopher Bateson, Jaden Kellman and Marcus Laban.
Synopsis: Set in the streets of mid-20th century Manhattan, Guys and Dolls tells the overlapping stories of two unlikely couples. Nathan Detroit, who has been engaged to Hot Box Club headliner Adelaide for 14 years, tries to find a location for his notorious dice game. Meanwhile, pious mission worker Sarah Brown encounters suave high roller Sky Masterson. Romance and hilarity ensue as the show demonstrates the great lengths to which a "guy" will go when he truly falls in love with a "doll."
Guys and Dolls features Frank Loesser’s most memorable tunes, including “Adelaide’s Lament,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” “If I Were a Bell,” the classic “Luck Be a Lady” and the show-stopping “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.” Running time is approximately 150 minutes, including one intermission. The show is suitable for all ages.
Contact
Tina Fleming
248-613-3898
www.nicelytheatregroup.org
