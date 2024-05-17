Kris Maksimovich of Global Wealth Advisors Honored in Forbes Best of State for 2024
Dallas, TX, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Global Wealth Advisors, a provider of financial services with offices in Texas, Pennsylvania and Colorado, announced that Kris Maksimovich has been named to the Forbes list of Best in State for 2024*. This marks the fourth time that Kris has received this distinction. The list is published on www.forbes.com.
According to Forbes, a leading financial publication, the ranking reflects an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria developed by SHOOK Research. List makers are determined based upon in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced, and assets under management.
“I am pleased to have been named to this prestigious list - a recognition I believe speaks to our firm’s commitment to providing clients with a high-quality experience using our 3P Approach© to financial planning,” said Kris Maksimovich. “I am grateful for the trust our clients place in us and remain committed to providing the guidance and support they need to achieve their financial goals.”
About Global Wealth Advisors
Global Wealth Advisors has been providing individuals and organizations with financial guidance since 2008. Their advisors pride themselves on crafting personalized strategies for each client. For more information, please visit www.gwadvisors.net. Securities and advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network®, Member www.FINRA.org / www.SIPC.org, a Registered Investment Adviser. Financial planning services offered through Global Wealth Advisors are separate and unrelated to Commonwealth. Global Wealth Advisors is located at 4400 State Hwy 121, Ste. 200, Lewisville, TX 75056, (972) 930-1238, or at info@gwadvisors.net.
*2024 Forbes Best In State Wealth Advisors, created by SHOOK Research. Presented in April 2024 based on data gathered from June 2022 to June 2023. 23,876 were considered, 8,507 advisors were recognized. Not indicative of advisor’s future performance. Your experience may vary. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/uvaujs2t.
Contact
Global Wealth AdvisorsContact
Pamela Engstrom
(972) 930-1238
www.gwadvisors.net
