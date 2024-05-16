Former Miss Myrtle Beach, Attorney Brooke Eaves Wright Named to Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Grand Ribbon Cutting for Wright Injury Law LLC
Wright Injury Law is pleased to announce that attorney Brooke Eaves Wright of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina has been certified as a life member of both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. Fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers are members. Wright Injury Law invites the Horry and Georgetown County communities to celebrate Brooke's membership and the Grand Opening Celebration of Wright Injury Law on May 17, 2024, at 5:15pm, which will have live music.
Myrtle Beach, SC, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wright Injury Law is pleased to announce that attorney Brooke Eaves Wright of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina has been certified as a life member of both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. The Million Dollar Advocates Forum is recognized as one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States. Membership is limited to attorneys who have won million and multi-million dollar verdicts, awards and/or settlements. Fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers are members.
Wright Injury Law invites the Horry and Georgetown County communities to celebrate Brooke’s membership and the Grand Opening Celebration of Wright Injury Law on May 17, 2024, at 5:15pm, which will have live music from Paul Grimshaw and free barbeque from Big D’s Barbeque. Attorney Brooke Eaves Wright opened Wright Injury Law on January 5, 2024, to seek justice for injured individuals and their families. At Wright Injury Law, Attorney Brooke Eaves Wright has three experienced injury paralegals, Rebecca Query, Kris Boykin, and Tammy Jordan.
Previously Brooke began working at Maguire Law Firm in Myrtle Beach in 2014, where she gained significant experience working as a trial attorney. She was a Partner at Maguire Law Firm prior to opening Wright Injury Law LLC. Brooke served as the President of the Horry County Bar Association for lawyers in 2020 and was selected as a member of The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40, Civil Plaintiff in 2019. Brooke Eaves Wright was born and raised in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and served as Miss Myrtle Beach 2008, 2010, and 2012. The scholarships Brooke won as Miss Myrtle Beach helped her pay her way through law school at the University of South Carolina School of Law. As a Myrtle Beach native, Brooke has always been actively involved in the Myrtle Beach community. Brooke established the Backpack Buddies program in 14 Horry County Schools to provide meals for over 2,100 food-insecure children on the weekends. Brooke was recognized with the Presidential Service Award and the Nancy Moore Thurmond Community Service Scholarship for her efforts with the Backpack Buddies program. In addition, Brooke received the Sun News Community Leadership Scholarship for her dedication to community service in the Myrtle Beach community. Brooke was awarded with the Duke of Edinburgh, Bronze and Silver Awards for her community service. Brooke also received the SC Representative Rita Allison Outstanding Service Scholarship in recognition of her community service.
