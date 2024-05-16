Former Miss Myrtle Beach, Attorney Brooke Eaves Wright Named to Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Grand Ribbon Cutting for Wright Injury Law LLC

Wright Injury Law is pleased to announce that attorney Brooke Eaves Wright of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina has been certified as a life member of both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. Fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers are members. Wright Injury Law invites the Horry and Georgetown County communities to celebrate Brooke’s membership and the Grand Opening Celebration of Wright Injury Law on May 17, 2024, at 5:15pm, which will have live music.