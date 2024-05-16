Secure Pacific Soars to #56 in 2024 SDM 100 Rankings: Leading the Charge as a Top Security Innovator
Everett, WA, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Secure Pacific, a leading provider of Verified Security Solutions in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, proudly announces its significant advancement in the 2024 SDM 100 Rankings. This ranking, based on revenue, showcases a remarkable 13-spot rise from 69th to 56th, underscoring Secure Pacific's commitment to excellence and innovation in the security industry.
Evidencing its rapid growth trajectory, Secure Pacific has experienced a remarkable 20% increase in recurring revenue, positioning the company as one of the fastest-growing entities within the security sector. This notable accomplishment is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the entire Secure Pacific team, who tirelessly work towards delivering Verified Security Solutions that lead to criminal arrests, ultimately contributing to safer communities.
"We owe this remarkable achievement to the exceptional dedication of our team at Secure Pacific," remarked Jim Payne, CEO at Secure Pacific. "Their unwavering commitment to providing top-notch security solutions has propelled us forward, enabling us to consistently exceed expectations and deliver results that make a real difference in the safety of our communities."
Secure Pacific extends its heartfelt gratitude to its valued customers who continue to invest in high-quality Verified security solutions, trusting the company to safeguard their assets and premises in real time. This unwavering support has been instrumental in Secure Pacific's success and serves as a driving force behind its continued growth and innovation.
Moreover, in conjunction with its sister company Sonitrol Pacific, which holds the prestigious #26 position on the SDM Rankings, Secure Pacific has played a pivotal role in assisting local law enforcement agencies in the apprehension of nearly 7,000 criminals in the Pacific Northwest since 1978. This longstanding commitment to collaboration underscores Secure Pacific's dedication to fostering safer communities throughout the region.
As a Pacific Northwest-owned company, Secure Pacific takes pride in its roots and is deeply committed to serving the communities of Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. The company's state-of-the-art 24/7 Verification Center®, located in Everett, Washington, serves as a testament to its unwavering dedication to providing unparalleled security solutions and unmatched customer service.
Secure Pacific remains steadfast in its mission to continue innovating and providing cutting-edge security solutions that not only protect assets but also contribute to the greater good of society.
About Secure Pacific:
Secure Pacific is a leading provider of Verified Security Solutions, offering comprehensive security services to commercial and residential clients throughout Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Secure Pacific delivers customized security solutions that lead to criminal arrests, ultimately fostering safer communities. For more information, visit www.securepacific.com.
Contact
Secure PacificContact
Jim Payne
877-837-4723
www.securepacific.com
