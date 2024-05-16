Secure Pacific Soars to #56 in 2024 SDM 100 Rankings: Leading the Charge as a Top Security Innovator

Secure Pacific ascends 13 spots to #56 in the 2024 SDM 100 Rankings, showcasing a 20% rise in recurring revenue. CEO Jim Payne attributes success to team dedication. The company expresses gratitude to customers and emphasizes commitment to community safety and innovation.