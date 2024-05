New Multiview FHD Surgical Medical Grade Display Monitors by FSN

Anaheim, CA, May 17, 2024 --( PR.com )-- New multiview FHD medical grade monitors are available.With the number of critical reference images and video sources available to surgical teams; having the ability to view them all on one screen is becoming more and more important.FSN Medical Technologies is now offering 22" to 32" multiview medical-grade monitors allowing for the viewing of mulitiple images concurrently. These new monitors also include touch screen models.PIP, PBP, TRIPLE, or QUAD screen layouts are supported, giving surgeons the flexibility to work with video images tailored to their preferences. User presets can be saved and recalled.DC power is available near the video in/out connections to support smaller components such as fiber optic receivers and wireless systems.Global Sales, Support, and ServiceFSN Medical Technologies- Surgical Monitors and Video Integration SolutionsWIDE USA - Medical Imaging Display MonitorsWIDE EuropeOphit USA- High Speed/Long Range- fiber optic signal products and other solutionsBy Foreseeson Custom Displays Inc.