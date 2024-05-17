New Multiview FHD Surgical Medical Grade Display Monitors by FSN
FSN Medical Technologies is now offering FHD 22" to 32" medical-grade monitors. These monitors also come in touchscreens.
Anaheim, CA, May 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New multiview FHD medical grade monitors are available.
With the number of critical reference images and video sources available to surgical teams; having the ability to view them all on one screen is becoming more and more important.
FSN Medical Technologies is now offering 22" to 32" multiview medical-grade monitors allowing for the viewing of mulitiple images concurrently. These new monitors also include touch screen models.
PIP, PBP, TRIPLE, or QUAD screen layouts are supported, giving surgeons the flexibility to work with video images tailored to their preferences. User presets can be saved and recalled.
DC power is available near the video in/out connections to support smaller components such as fiber optic receivers and wireless systems.
Global Sales, Support, and Service
FSN Medical Technologies- Surgical Monitors and Video Integration Solutions
WIDE USA - Medical Imaging Display Monitors
WIDE Europe
Ophit USA- High Speed/Long Range- fiber optic signal products and other solutions
By Foreseeson Custom Displays Inc.
Ryan Hager
847-386-7350
https://fsnmed.com
