William Black’s Newly Released "God Set Me Free" is a Touching Memoir That Explores One Man’s Spiritual Rebirth and Healing
“God Set Me Free” from Christian Faith Publishing author William Black is an emotionally charged and raw account of a trying journey through addiction and overcoming mental health challenges.
Gillette, WY, May 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “God Set Me Free”: a powerful message of God’s healing grace. “God Set Me Free” is the creation of published author, William Black.
Black shares, “God Set Me Free is a testimonial written by a man that was set free from his mental health psychosis, addiction, and his existence behind bars. This harrowing tale takes you through several years of fear, depression, massive anxiety, auditory, and other hallucinations.
“God opened him up to his hidden talent as a writer and gave him guidance and courage to develop a series of business books unlike anything else on the market today.
“The writer tells and describes his experience with God and how God gave him his calling.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Black’s new book will resonate with many who have overcome similar challenges and share a message of comfort to those with a loved one in the midst of addiction.
Consumers can purchase “God Set Me Free” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Set Me Free,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
