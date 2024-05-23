Kelly Slusher’s Newly Released "The Wild Dog Collection" is a Heartwarming Journey Into the World of Canine Adventure

“The Wild Dog Collection” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelly Slusher is an endearing nonfiction work that celebrates the profound impact of two beloved dogs, Delilah and Samson, on the author's life. Through their heartwarming stories, the book imparts valuable life lessons, teaching readers about resilience, love, and finding joy in the simple moments.