Kelly Slusher’s Newly Released "The Wild Dog Collection" is a Heartwarming Journey Into the World of Canine Adventure
“The Wild Dog Collection” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelly Slusher is an endearing nonfiction work that celebrates the profound impact of two beloved dogs, Delilah and Samson, on the author's life. Through their heartwarming stories, the book imparts valuable life lessons, teaching readers about resilience, love, and finding joy in the simple moments.
Danielsville, GA, May 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Wild Dog Collection”: a charming compilation of tales that showcase the transformative power of canine companionship. “The Wild Dog Collection” is the creation of published author, Kelly Slusher, a dedicated wife with a passion for creative writing.
Slusher shares, “The Wild Dog Collection is about a doggy duo set out to change and better the world. Delilah teaches us how to make the bad times better with the right outlook on life. Samson teaches us that life isn't always fair, but love is always there. These two pups and their stories are much to be inspired by! Delilah and Samson are sure to always provide you with a tail wagging good time!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelly Slusher’s new book invites readers to join the heartwarming journey of Delilah and Samson as they teach valuable life lessons through their furry adventures. The stories are not just about dogs; they are a celebration of love, resilience, and the profound bond between humans and their four-legged companions.
Consumers can purchase “The Wild Dog Collection” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Wild Dog Collection,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Slusher shares, “The Wild Dog Collection is about a doggy duo set out to change and better the world. Delilah teaches us how to make the bad times better with the right outlook on life. Samson teaches us that life isn't always fair, but love is always there. These two pups and their stories are much to be inspired by! Delilah and Samson are sure to always provide you with a tail wagging good time!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelly Slusher’s new book invites readers to join the heartwarming journey of Delilah and Samson as they teach valuable life lessons through their furry adventures. The stories are not just about dogs; they are a celebration of love, resilience, and the profound bond between humans and their four-legged companions.
Consumers can purchase “The Wild Dog Collection” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Wild Dog Collection,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories