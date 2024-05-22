Steve Samuel, MD, PhD’s Newly Released “Whispers of Wisdom from My Father” is a Tranquil Beacon of Hope

“Whispers of Wisdom from My Father” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steve Samuel, MD, PhD is a poignant collection of soft-spoken words and heartfelt reflections designed to offer solace and encouragement in the midst of life’s storms. With themes of faith, resilience, and the unwavering presence of God, this book serves as a comforting companion for those seeking peace and reassurance in turbulent times.