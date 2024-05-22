Steve Samuel, MD, PhD’s Newly Released “Whispers of Wisdom from My Father” is a Tranquil Beacon of Hope
“Whispers of Wisdom from My Father” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steve Samuel, MD, PhD is a poignant collection of soft-spoken words and heartfelt reflections designed to offer solace and encouragement in the midst of life’s storms. With themes of faith, resilience, and the unwavering presence of God, this book serves as a comforting companion for those seeking peace and reassurance in turbulent times.
Woodstock, GA, May 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Whispers of Wisdom from My Father”: a gentle embrace of divine wisdom and encouragement. “Whispers of Wisdom from My Father” is the creation of published author, Steve Samuel, MD, PhD, an obstetrician and gynecologist/infertility with a keen interest in cosmetics gynecology. His clinical research focus is on molecular genetics. A strong women’s health care advocate, Dr. Samuel holds steadfast to the belief that every woman deserves well-qualified, competent health care practitioners, irrespective of socioeconomic status. A noted lecturer, author, and innovator. He is in tune with inspiring and motivating people regularly.
Dr. Samuel shares, “Whispers of Wisdom from My Father—soft-spoken words of wisdom to carry you through the storm.
“Life is full of challenges, no matter who you are, and joy often feels out of reach. The pressures and anxieties of life never cease, and sometimes, the peace Jesus promises can seem unreachable and unobtainable.
“Whispers of Wisdom from My Father is just what you need to push forward—so lift your head, push your shoulders back, and be the strong warrior you are created to be. His promises of life and encouraging words are the calm and comfort you need to keep moving forward.
“Dr. Steve Samuel has touched millions of lives with words of wisdom and reassurance that our heavenly Father is always near. These scriptures and nuggets of personal reflections are just the medicine needed to connect with our heavenly Father.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steve Samuel, MD, PhD’s new book shares tender insights and personal reflections, drawing from his own experiences as a physician, lecturer, and advocate for women’s health. With a keen understanding of the human spirit and a deep reverence for the power of faith, Dr. Samuel’s words resonate with warmth and compassion, offering hope and inspiration to readers of all walks of life.
Consumers can purchase “Whispers of Wisdom from My Father” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Whispers of Wisdom from My Father,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
