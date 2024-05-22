Enadene McFarlane’s Newly Released “The Kites of Love” is an epic tale of hope and family bonds

“The Kites of Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Enadene McFarlane is a moving narrative that follows young Maud and her cousins as they embark on a journey of hope and connection through the art of kite flying. Set against the backdrop of 1917 Jamaica and Cuba, the book explores themes of longing, resilience, and the enduring strength of family ties.