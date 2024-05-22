Vivienne Thompson Clements’s Newly Released “Wav-el, Fish, and the Spookies” is an Enchanting Tale of Friendship and Environmental Advocacy

“Wav-el, Fish, and the Spookies: Friends in the Ocean Meet Friends from the Shore: A Children’s Storybook” from Christian Faith Publishing Author Vivienne Thompson Clements, is a heartwarming story that follows the main character Wav-el, a caring ocean-dweller, as he strives to protect his friends from the harmful effects of pollution caused by humans. Through Wav-el’s adventures, young readers learn the importance of friendship and environmental stewardship.