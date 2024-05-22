Constance Young’s Newly Released "The City and People in Need of Help" is an Inspirational Tale of Faith and Perseverance

“The City and People in Need of Help” from Christian Faith Publishing author Constance Young is a captivating story of a loving father and his sons, each embarking on a journey with challenging tasks. As they venture into the city, facing trials and uncertainties, the story unfolds with themes of faith, perseverance, and the power of familial bonds.