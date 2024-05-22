Alan L. Williams’s Newly Released "Captain Comet and the Intergalactic Patrol" is a Thrilling Space Odyssey of Faith and Adventure

“Captain Comet and the Intergalactic Patrol” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alan L. Williams takes readers on an exhilarating journey through the cosmos. With its blend of action, faith, and camaraderie, this book offers a captivating glimpse into the future of space exploration.