Mel Andrews’s New Book, "Married to the Devil," Follows a Single Mother Who Must Figure Out a Way to Escape Her Dangerous Husband to Save Herself and Her Daughter
West Des Moines, IA, May 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mel Andrews, a loving mother and grandmother who lives in West Des Moines, Iowa, with her two dogs, has completed her most recent book, “Married to the Devil”: a gripping story of a young single mother who, after finding the perfect guy and building a new life for her daughter, soon realizes her new husband is not quite as perfect as he first seemed.
“After a failed marriage, Elle wanted a good life for her daughter, and then she met the man of her dreams, or so she thought,” writes Mel. “Matt was charming and dependable until he knew he had her where he wanted her. How will Elle live with the monster she married? The devil. A riveting story of betrayal and survival. Will she survive?”
Published by Fulton Books, Mel Andrews’s book is the author’s second published work, and will take readers on a harrowing journey of survival as Elle works to free herself and her daughter from Matt’s clutches before it’s too late. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Mel weaves a thrilling and grounded story that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them on the edge of their seats through every twist and turn, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Married to the Devil” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“After a failed marriage, Elle wanted a good life for her daughter, and then she met the man of her dreams, or so she thought,” writes Mel. “Matt was charming and dependable until he knew he had her where he wanted her. How will Elle live with the monster she married? The devil. A riveting story of betrayal and survival. Will she survive?”
Published by Fulton Books, Mel Andrews’s book is the author’s second published work, and will take readers on a harrowing journey of survival as Elle works to free herself and her daughter from Matt’s clutches before it’s too late. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Mel weaves a thrilling and grounded story that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them on the edge of their seats through every twist and turn, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Married to the Devil” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories