Anne Masi’s New Book, "The Point of No Return," is a Riveting Story of a Young Woman Who Finds Herself in a Relationship That May Lead Her Down a Dangerous Path
Hornell, NY, May 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Anne Masi, a mom of seven who enjoys writing about her experiences in life, has completed her most recent book, “The Point of No Return”: a gripping tale that follows a young woman who, despite the warning signs, pursues a relationship with a mysterious man.
“This great new job near home plus being able to do what she loves was such fun especially when this blue-eyed stardust turned her inside out and wrecked her life completely,” writes Masi. “Who knew for certain who was on which side—all wild and fun, playing the wrong game, even when you know what you’re doing is wrong and should never have started. Anne knew what she was doing after he uttered two words, and she knew that she should stop. All along, she was told what was going on, but she just wouldn’t listen to him telling her that he was the devil and she probably shouldn’t talk to him. She continued on like she didn’t even hear him, and it didn’t matter if she did.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anne Masi’s book is a compelling novel that will keep the pages turning as readers follow along on Anne’s epic journey of love, heartache, and excitement. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Point of No Return” will leave readers on the edge of their seats, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Point of No Return” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
